How to check water service for lead pipes in Lake County

Lake County public works has launched a new map showing the location and materials of water service lines that connect to its drinking water system.

A portion of the service line that brings water into homes is owned by residents and may be made of lead if it was installed before 1988. Public works recommends property owners determine if there are harmful lead pipes connected to the water system by visiting lakecountyil.gov/ServiceLineCheck; following the steps on the webpage; and, submitting results.

Visit publicworks@lakecoiuntyil.gov or call (847) 377-7500 for assistance.