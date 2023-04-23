Elgin to host first Pride Parade and Festival in June

Elgin will host its first LGBTQ+ Pride Parade and Festival on Saturday, June 3, and the deadline to sign up for sponsorship or parade entries is May 3.

The family-friendly LGBTQ+ PRIDE parade steps off at 11 a.m. at Prairie Street and Riverside Drive, heading north on Riverside to Chicago Street, east on Chicago Street, and south on Grove Avenue.

The festival continues until 4 p.m. at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave. in Elgin. It will feature a marketplace, live music, and more.

For applications, visit elginpride.com.