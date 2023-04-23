Eid Fest brings celebratory end to Ramadan
Updated 4/23/2023 5:05 PM
Families from across the suburbs gathered Sunday at The Mecca Center in Willowbrook to celebrate Eid, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the monthlong dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.
Eid Fest featured pony rides, a petting zoo and other animal attractions, as well as games, entertainment and plenty of food.
For those looking to take a break from the chilly temperatures outside, the center hosted Mecca Connect Eid Souk in its gym, where visitors could check out a variety of artisan crafts and home decor items.
