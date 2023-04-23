Eid Fest brings celebratory end to Ramadan

Emelle Darwish, left, 7, of Burr Ridge and her brother Jad, center, 4, reach for chinchillas at a petting zoo Sunday during Eid Fest at The Mecca Center in Willowbrook. The event celebrated the Muslim holiday Eid, which marks the end of the monthlong dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Zayn Matariyeh, 2, of Chicago pets a bunny Sunday during Eid Fest at The Mecca Center in Willowbrook. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Children play in a bounce house Sunday during Eid Fest at The Mecca Center in Willowbrook. The event celebrated the Muslim holiday Eid, which marks the end of the monthlong dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Asma Hammadi, right, of Palos Park walks with her daughter Nahla, 3, during a pony ride Sunday at Eid Fest hosted by The Mecca Center in Willowbrook. The event celebrated the Muslim holiday Eid, which marks the end of the monthlong dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

People pet Axl the American alligator handled Sunday by Dave DiNaso during Eid Fest at The Mecca Center in Willowbrook. "I love this, it's awesome," said DiNaso, "People are either running to me or running away from me. These animals have such a polarizing effect." Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Families from across the suburbs gathered Sunday at The Mecca Center in Willowbrook to celebrate Eid, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the monthlong dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

Eid Fest featured pony rides, a petting zoo and other animal attractions, as well as games, entertainment and plenty of food.

For those looking to take a break from the chilly temperatures outside, the center hosted Mecca Connect Eid Souk in its gym, where visitors could check out a variety of artisan crafts and home decor items.