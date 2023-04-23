Downtown Arlington Heights intersection closing for rail repairs

The rail crossing at Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway in Arlington Heights will be closed to all traffic this week for repairs, according to the village.

The closing will begin at about 9 a.m. Monday and continue through 5 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

During this time, Arlington Heights Road will be closed from Sigwalt to Northwest Highway. Traffic moving north and south will be detoured to the Central Avenue crossing in Mount Prospect.

Drivers are advised to please use caution if navigating the area.