Grayslake cyclist in critical condition after being struck by truck in Kenosha County

Kenosha authorities are seeking information in a crash involving a female cyclist from Grayslake and a truck. Daily Herald File Photo

A Grayslake woman is listed in critical condition after she was involved in a crash while cycling Thursday in Wisconsin.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said the woman, 53, was struck by an eastbound semi-truck shortly after 10 a.m. on County Highway K in the village of Bristol.

She was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, then transferred by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The truck driver was cited for operating a commercial vehicle without a license.

The sheriff's department is asking anyone with information about the crash to call (262) 605-5100.