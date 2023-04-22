Earth Day effort: Planting 500 trees in Kane County forest preserve
Updated 4/22/2023 5:13 PM
Volunteers bundled up Saturday to plant 500 trees at Tekakwitha Woods Forest Preserve in St. Charles.
The Forest Preserve District of Kane County celebrates Earth Day every year with the tree-planting event.
The job gets done in just a few hours, thanks to the help of many volunteers, according to forest preserve staff members. Holes are pre-dug; volunteers plant each tree, tamp down dirt, and add water and mulch.
