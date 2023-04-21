St. Charles North students walk out of class in support of teachers being transferred

St. Charles North High School students held a walkout Friday morning in response to the involuntary transfer of teachers to other schools in the district. Courtesy of Jennifer Carlson

St. Charles North students hold a walkout on Friday in support of teachers who are being transferred involuntarily at the end of the year. Mark Black/Shaw Local News Network

Roughly 200 students walked out of St. Charles North High School on Friday morning in a show of support for teachers who are being transferred involuntarily at the end of the academic year.

Students stood outside the school for one class period and chanted, "Save our teachers!" On several occasions, they erupted in cheers before returning to their classes.

The district has announced plans to move nine teachers across five schools, including six high school teachers, two elementary school teachers and one middle school teacher.

Included in that group are St. Charles North teachers Alice Froemling and Brian Callahan, who are being sent to middle and elementary schools within the district after this school year.

Froemling and Callahan have taught at the high school for 14 and 15 years, respectively.

Callahan said he will be reassigned to Munhall Elementary School, while Froemling has not said where her new assignment will be.

Friday's demonstration outside the high school follows a show of support earlier in the week where students urged the St. Charles District 303 School Board to reconsider the decision.

Despite their pleas, the school board announced after a closed session that the transfers would proceed as planned.

Superintendent Paul Gordon said at Monday's meeting that the changes would provide a more consistent student-to-teacher ratio across all levels of education and ensure the district's longtime financial stability.

"This is a decision that we did not come to lightly," Gordon said Monday. "It was made only in accordance with existing processes used in previous years under the teachers association contract."