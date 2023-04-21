Mount Prospect school aims to knock down hunger, domino style

Dominos, cereal style.

Fairview Elementary School students and staff celebrated the end of their cereal drive with a domino-style knockdown that snaked through the Mount Prospect school Friday.

The long line was the result of the hard work of 488 students who collected more than 850 boxes of cereal to donate to the Mount Prospect Food Pantry.

"Domino," a hit song written by singer-songwriter Van Morrison, played over the school speakers in the background as the event kicked off.

Cheering students lined both sides of the hallway as Fairview Staff member Jackie Simons ran along next to the tumbling cereal boxes shooting video.

The food will be picked up Tuesday.