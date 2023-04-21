 

Mount Prospect school aims to knock down hunger, domino style

  • Fairview Elementary School staff member Jackie Simons videos the students and staff celebrating as they knock down 850 boxes of cereal domino style Friday in Mount Prospect. The cereal was collected for the Mount Prospect Food Pantry.

  • Fairview Elementary School Principal Dan Ophus skirts some of the 850 boxes of cereal that were knocked down domino style Friday at the Mount Prospect school. The cereal was collected for the Mount Prospect Food Pantry.

  • Fairview Elementary School students and staff wait for the domino wave of tumbling cereal boxes Friday in Mount Prospect. The cereal was collected for the Mount Prospect Food Pantry.

  • Fairview Elementary School students and staff celebrate Friday as they knock down 850 boxes of cereal collected for a food pantry donation in Mount Prospect.

Dominos, cereal style.

Fairview Elementary School students and staff celebrated the end of their cereal drive with a domino-style knockdown that snaked through the Mount Prospect school Friday.

 

The long line was the result of the hard work of 488 students who collected more than 850 boxes of cereal to donate to the Mount Prospect Food Pantry.

"Domino," a hit song written by singer-songwriter Van Morrison, played over the school speakers in the background as the event kicked off.

Cheering students lined both sides of the hallway as Fairview Staff member Jackie Simons ran along next to the tumbling cereal boxes shooting video.

The food will be picked up Tuesday.

