Man run over by bus after falling off scooter in Aurora

A man sustained a serious arm injury when he fell off a scooter and was hit by a bus Thursday, Aurora police say.

It happened around 3:42 p.m. on Farnsworth Avenue near Molitor Road.

The 57-year-old man was riding a stand-up motorized scooter on the sidewalk on the west side of Farnsworth. The scooter veered off the sidewalk, and the man fell in to the roadway, police said.

A passing commuter bus ran over one of his arms.

There were no passengers on the bus.

The man was hospitalized in stable condition.

No citations have been issued.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call the traffic division at (630) 256-5330.