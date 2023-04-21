Man run over by bus after falling off scooter in Aurora
Updated 4/21/2023 2:36 PM
A man sustained a serious arm injury when he fell off a scooter and was hit by a bus Thursday, Aurora police say.
It happened around 3:42 p.m. on Farnsworth Avenue near Molitor Road.
The 57-year-old man was riding a stand-up motorized scooter on the sidewalk on the west side of Farnsworth. The scooter veered off the sidewalk, and the man fell in to the roadway, police said.
A passing commuter bus ran over one of his arms.
There were no passengers on the bus.
The man was hospitalized in stable condition.
No citations have been issued.
Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call the traffic division at (630) 256-5330.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.