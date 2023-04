Lake County property transfers for March 10-17, 2023

Antioch

$387,500; 24982 W Nicklaus Way, Antioch; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Zuiker Trust to Alicia Ayala

$330,000; 42685 N Park Ave., Antioch; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Yulia Lobanova to Susan A Harms

$320,000; 22677 W Silver Lake Ave., Antioch; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Igor Gluzman to Katrina Longtin

$285,000; 818 W Il Route 173, Antioch; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Susan Harms to Wade C Horvath

$267,000; 439 Maplewood Drive, Antioch; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Wpdre LLC to Eric Wyrostek

$185,000; 428 Harden St., Antioch; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Aaron G Newman to Richard Torres

Beach Park

$339,000; 2630 W Graves Ave., Beach Park; Sold on March 14, 2023, by David A Martinson to Omar Rodriguez

$320,000; 13418 Piccaddilly Court, Beach Park; Sold on March 16, 2023, by John B Maxfield to Harold Dugue

$290,000; 13204 W Wakefield Drive, Beach Park; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Simon Y Shin to Jayzelle Fortes

$270,000; 13371 Bucksburn Lane, Beach Park; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Philip Firrek to Neil David Orr

$200,000; 39684 N Warren Lane, Beach Park; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Anneette C Wormely to Rebeca Maria Estrada

$195,000; 10161 W Fairbanks Ave., Beach Park; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Mark R Samuels to Olivia Kretlow

$177,000; 39117 N Aberdeen Ln Unit 428-2, Beach Park; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Robert D Piet to Raul I Garcia Villavicencio

$122,000; 39152 N Bernice Terrace, Beach Park; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Emma Jane Maves to Julie E Kaufman

Deerfield

$554,000; 1232 Warrington Road, Deerfield; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Our Gang Partners Lp to Ryan Gamperl

$385,000; 842 Bluebird St Unit 75-1, Deerfield; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Rishinath Babu Dhurvaas Rajendran to Ajay Mamgain

$335,000; 414 Mallard Dr Unit 46-5, Deerfield; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Alla Martynova to Anwesa Chakraborty

$285,000; 1460 Arbor Vitae Road, Deerfield; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Debra L Schlossberg to Sindhuri Atmakuri

Fox Lake

$188,000; 18 W Grand Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Kimberly S Becker to Kenneth Valera

Grayslake

$580,000; 836 Blazing Star Road, Grayslake; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Sam Sonday to Stuart Brian Mendelsohn

$415,000; 18717 W Jasmine Court, Grayslake; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Angela Jo Fortune to John Hanifl

$405,000; 556 Trestle Court, Grayslake; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Horan Trust to Andrew Friesema

$330,000; 1657 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on March 14, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Jacqueline Jackson

$328,500; 33843 N 2nd St., Grayslake; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Vanessa Mckimmy to Timothy Mccracken

$300,000; 218 Lionel Drive, Grayslake; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Tryna Wade to Christopher Kotlar

$289,000; 1500 Portsmouth Court, Grayslake; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Nicholas S Clementz to Paul N Longo

Gurnee

$630,000; 36385 N Field View Drive, Gurnee; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Samer A Saleh to Sunny Diane Ju

$515,000; 4044 Kenwood Ave., Gurnee; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Zach Criswell to Ricardo Sales Andrade Augusto

$300,000; 4266 Greenbriar Court, Gurnee; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Michael Pappas to Everardo Reyes Jr

$269,000; 37114 N Shirley Drive, Gurnee; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Stephen A Boucher to Chelsea E Seegmiller

$235,000; 6763 Roanoake Court, Gurnee; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Gabriel Kosciuch to Brandon David Lopez

$215,000; 1701 Wausau Lane, Gurnee; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Dougherty Trust to Volker Weishuhn

$182,000; 675 Beth Court, Gurnee; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Lateefah Dawud to Chris R Mohrfeld

Hainesville

$194,500; 430 N Patriot Drive, Hainesville; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Robert J Colucio to Lynda K Claver

Hawthorn Woods

$775,000; 44 Old Lake Road, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Johnson Tenants By Entirety Tr to Brian Sizemore

$650,000; 10 Palisades Blvd., Hawthorn Woods; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Brian T Sizemore to Abhishek Bihari

$540,000; 2 N Chestnut Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Joanne Noon to Joseph Werner

$530,000; 1 Rutgers Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Ruslan Lunez to Kadri Dalcicek

$378,000; 9 Harborside Way, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Patrick Byrne Mcauliffe

$200,000; 25575 N Fairfield Road, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Juan C Heredia to Josefina Gonzalez

$110,000; 105 Governors Way, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Mwx Inc to Jessica Quinones

Highland Park

$249,000; 2066 Saint Johns Ave Unit 104, Highland Park; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Judi G Gettleman

Highwood

$365,000; 242 Sheridan Ave., Highwood; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Duchane Trust to Adam Griggs

Ingleside

$260,000; 34777 N Peterson Ave., Ingleside; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Shannon S Sovsky to Kristin Lee Cason

$247,000; 35729 N Hunt Ave., Ingleside; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Mario C Camacho to David Lacher

$220,000; 34734 N Gerberding Ave., Ingleside; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Michael Schipp to Amanda Susan Johnson

Kildeer

$712,000; 20564 W Spyglass Court, Kildeer; Sold on March 16, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Bicheng Zhang

$654,000; 23098 N Pinehurst Drive, Kildeer; Sold on March 16, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Monica Coleman

Lake Bluff

$420,000; 920 W Washington Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Walter R Roscher to Joel Ekberg

$275,000; 140 Huntington St., Lake Bluff; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Fred Allen Jones Ii to Sundaram Boominathan

$249,000; 13000 W Heiden Cir Unit 3101, Lake Bluff; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Keith Glaser to Stephanie Ching Shiang Wu

$230,500; 131 Huntington St Unit 44E, Lake Bluff; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Virginia Halterman to Pravin Shinde

$230,000; 102 Hampton Blvd Unit 11-B, Lake Bluff; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Marvin Norfleet to Tatiana Thoren

Lake Forest

$705,000; 248 Niles Ave., Lake Forest; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Robert Wands to Moshe Spalter

Lake Villa

$480,000; 18767 W Lazy Acre Road, Lake Villa; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Daniel Drews to David Walton

$335,000; 710 Spring Farm Road, Lake Villa; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Syed Masihuddin to Calvin Beecher

$325,000; 154 Briar Ridge Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Mary Bunecky to Zachary A Litwin

$315,000; 31 S Monica Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Thomas Trust to Chad Knuth

$170,000; 25269 W Lincoln Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Gloria Zrnich to Sheryl L Hendon

Lake Zurich

$335,000; 96 E Harbor Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Vrmtg Asset Trust to Michael Wright

$235,000; 264 West Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Jeffery A Sloss to Vasiliy Knurenko

Libertyville

$590,000; 402 E Winchester Road, Libertyville; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Westman Trust to Travis J Hoyne

$525,000; 639 E Golf Road, Libertyville; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Craig I Kastilahn to Kayla Mochel

$471,000; 312 E Rockland Road, Libertyville; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Gregory P Tazzioli to Justin Provost

$380,000; 14770 W Rockland Road, Libertyville; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Carlson Trust to Junqing Hu

$335,000; 400 Wedgemere Place, Libertyville; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Deron Roy Lundgren to Raymond Real Estate Group LLC

$332,500; 230 Kenloch Ave., Libertyville; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Janet Espino to Andrew Danner

$305,000; 1479 N Milwaukee Ave Unit 304, Libertyville; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Barbara D Schober to District Properties 969 LLC

$260,000; 17050 W Cunningham Ct Unit 1A, Libertyville; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Candace V Love to Jay Kucera

Lindenhurst

$279,000; 385 Northgate Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Patrick Mcward to Brian G Kraenzle

$255,000; 4701 Farmington Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Matthew R Huber to Sivatharshan Sabanathan

$197,000; 1717 Fairfield Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Gail L Andrews to Matthew R Herriges

McHenry

$100,000; 522 Kingston Blvd., McHenry; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Todd Alan Negley to Christopher Gallinati

Mundelein

$490,000; 501 Lomond Drive, Mundelein; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Philip Hamilton to Matthew Kollar

$427,000; 21375 W Hillside Lane, Mundelein; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Douglas J Debruin to David T Stefanski

$392,500; 3281 Ravinia Circle, Mundelein; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Vinnes Trust to Like New Homes LLC

$385,000; 3331 Bagatelle Lane, Mundelein; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Ken Schroeder to Barbara D Schober

$373,000; 2658 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Ning Hong

$371,000; 1308 Sterling Drive, Mundelein; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Vaibhav Mathur to Andrew Joseph Glowacki

$315,000; 1305 Spalding Drive, Mundelein; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Matthew W Boudart to Rmm Investment Properties LLC

$310,000; 510 W Courtland St., Mundelein; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Andrew Gonzalez to Michelle Berg

$218,000; 904 Countryside Hwy, Mundelein; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Ty Liles to Ronald E Law

$205,000; 1266 Bradwell Ln Unit 6-19, Mundelein; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Purnima Ben Gandhi to Yehor Kovtunenko

$168,500; 20667 W Park Ave., Mundelein; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Glenn Garamoni

North Chicago

$246,500; 1102 Wadsworth Ave., North Chicago; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Elizabeth Lita to Brett Tewell

$245,000; 1422 Jackson St., North Chicago; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Sure Investment LLC to Udom Lyruon Gonzalez

$145,000; 1446 Kristan Ave., North Chicago; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Maria Ramirez to Luis Garcia

$139,000; 2119 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, North Chicago; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Maria B Arenas to Lydiana Becerra

$110,000; 2228 Lewis Ave., North Chicago; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Ildelisa Simental to Viviana Cuevas

Old Mill Creek

$750,000; 16229 W Foxglove Lane, Old Mill Creek; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Butera 2018 Trust to Andrew Patrick Daire

Round Lake

$365,500; 46 N Berkshire Lane, Round Lake; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Luis A Sierra Diaz to Erza Dimaculangan

$345,000; 1943 Lily Lane, Round Lake; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Mukul Sharma to Andres Castrejon

$325,000; 169 S Springside Drive, Round Lake; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Spencer J Mattson to Kevin Bobadilla

$285,000; 516 Beechwood Drive, Round Lake; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Juan Fraga to Edmund Wojtun

$285,000; 138 S Savannah Parkway, Round Lake; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Wsh Properties LLC to Jose L Jimenez

$192,000; 776 S Aldridge Lane, Round Lake; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Rita Shahvar to Jocelyn Orellana

Round Lake Beach

$235,000; 1609 Ridgeway St., Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Morgan M Fontaine to Noah L Sager

$205,000; 333 E Clarendon Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Sylvia Abercrombie to Carlos Omar Atilano

$169,000; 1505 Walnut Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Jose Francisco Vargas Torres to Juan Ocampo Bautista

$135,000; 1508 Spring Brook Ct Unit 1C, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Theresa Ann Popp to Teresa Krol

$95,000; 1334 N Lake Shore Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 15, 2023, by Wilmington Trust Na Trustee to Lian Haller

$93,500; 1443 Spring Brook Ct Unit 1C, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Galaxy Sites LLC to Grant Fetter

$72,500; 1574 W Crystal Rock Ct Unit 2D, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Aurel Crisan

Round Lake Heights

$176,000; 612 Warrior St., Round Lake Heights; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Dennis E Dargatz to Kevin J Ashenbach

Round Lake Park

$175,000; 506 E Cedar Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Alexander Kuzmanoff to Bryan Michael Stokes

Vernon Hills

$660,000; 354 Hobble Bush Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Shirley Faucett to Sivarama Krishna Samantapudi

$427,500; 330 Bay Tree Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Guo Ying Tang to Gaurav Bedi

$235,000; 946 Princeton Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Carol A Arendall to Vasyl Danyliv

Volo

$350,000; 48 S Cornerstone Drive, Volo; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Christopher Holt to Anibal Cantarero Licona

Wadsworth

$667,500; 14466 W Andover Road, Wadsworth; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Abboud Trust to Jeffrey L Yarbrough

$315,000; 3028 N Southern Hills Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Julie Ann Puro to Stephanie Colotti

Wauconda

$400,000; 28788 N Madison Ave., Wauconda; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Donald Prazak to Thomas Sklena

$232,000; 2875 Glacier Way Unit D, Wauconda; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Eric M Carlson to Jordan A Kobylanski

$205,000; 515 Willow Road, Wauconda; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Shawn M Acor to Angelica Rivera

Waukegan

$265,000; 3100 Cornell Road, Waukegan; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Arden Shore Child & Family Ser to Ryan Glenn Nelson

$265,000; 2128 N Jackson St., Waukegan; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Demetrio Tapia to Clyde Jordan

$198,000; 1104 N Ash St., Waukegan; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Christopher Schuk

$175,000; 1109 W Glen Flora Ave., Waukegan; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Brenda L Senter to Javier Gomez

$170,000; 2230 W Greenwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Teofilo Valadez to Digna K Lara Rivera

$170,000; 1333 Eastview Drive, Waukegan; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Brenda I Torres

$165,000; 834 Lenox Ave., Waukegan; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Rosalino Martinez to Jose Jorge Esquivel Alvarado

$141,000; 2102 Pearsall Parkway, Waukegan; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Silvia Gonzalez Sanchez to Shiloh Properties LLC

$135,000; 411 Oak St., Waukegan; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Eduardo Zuniga to Karla Zuniga

$133,000; 621 S Fulton Ave., Waukegan; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Ned G Urbiztondo to Mario Leonel Herrera Cruz

$86,000; 1320 Lorraine Place, Waukegan; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Deutsche Bank National Trust C to Ma Del Rocio Huitron

$85,000; 602 W Ridgeland Ave., Waukegan; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Grt LLC to Jose Anaya

Winthrop Harbor

$225,000; 718 English Lane, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Stephanie L Hopp to Jessica Brown

$114,000; 510 Kirkwood Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Sparks Trust to Matthew A Phillips

Zion

$300,000; 3801 Phillip Drive, Zion; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Francisco J Rios to Princess Sheriffa Okai

$196,000; 2321 Gilead Ave., Zion; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Chicago Asset Management LLC to Kelly J Murray

$194,000; 3009 Gilboa Ave., Zion; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Glen Seymour to Maria R Molina De Calix

$189,500; 1300 Barnhart Court, Zion; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Margaret A Townsley to Mario Melchor Reyes

$135,000; 3011 Gilboa Ave., Zion; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Apex Bank to Andrew E Frank

$119,000; 3024 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Custom Development LLC

$115,000; 2206 Ezra Ave., Zion; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Hill Trust to Claudia L Pulido Martinez

$85,500; 2511 Carmel Blvd., Zion; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Heartland Homes LLC

$82,000; 2922 Gilead Ave., Zion; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Enrique Navarro to Jay Bush

$79,500; 2112 Ezra Ave., Zion; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Eric Roberts Estate to Abraham O Morales Mendez

