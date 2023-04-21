Lake Barrington man pleads guilty to drug-induced homicide of his grandson

Brian K. Mulcahy of Lake Barrington pleaded guilty Friday, admitting to the death two years ago of his 15-year-old grandson of Marseilles, Illinois. Courtesy of Shaw Local News Network

A 57-year-old Lake Barrington man will spend about 15 years in prison for the drug-induced homicide of his grandson.

Brian K. Mulcahy pleaded guilty Friday, admitting to the death two years ago of his 15-year-old grandson, of Marseilles.

Mulcahy was supervising his grandchildren at a home in Marseilles when he supplied his grandson with alcohol, marijuana, and heroin containing fentanyl, which led to his overdose, prosecutors said. He also supplied his grandson with the straw he used to inhale the heroin, prosecutors said. The teenager, identified in court only by his initials and relation to the defendant, died in his bedroom.

La Salle County State's Attorney Joe Navarro said the state factored in the defendant's age and the thoughts of the victim's family to determine the appropriate plea agreement.

"Given this type of case, we also consider whether the defendant is remorseful," Navarro said. "I don't think he was, which is egregious."

Mulcahy accepted a 20-year prison sentence. He received more than a year of credit for time served in county jail with the possibility to have time awarded for good behavior.