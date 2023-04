Kane County property transfers for Feb. 21 to March 14, 2023

Algonquin

$417,500; 1410 Wynnfield Drive, Algonquin; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Pamela A Carlos to Joseph Wallis

$415,000; 831 Lake Cornish Way, Algonquin; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Afolasade Julie Abayomi Jarrett to Jose J Elias Montecillo

Aurora

$615,000; 2312 Sutton Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Tushar S Shah to Vamshidhar Reddy Pininti

$468,500; 4155 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on March 13, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Kanaka Raju Mulakalapalli

$465,000; 3126 Secretariat Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Jose Manuel Angeles Ruiz to Jacob Thai Ngo

$462,500; 2760 Beverly Dr Unit 3, Aurora; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Ag2 Capital LLC to Andrew Szavay

$401,000; 12 Mayfair Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Craig A Thurston to Amber N Bloomfield

$375,000; 1892 Sedgegrass Trail, Aurora; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Semsedije Jusufi to Vincent A Visone

$375,000; 1733 Pinnacle Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Catherine L Schulz to Christopher John Beranek

$375,000; 1657 Havenshire Road, Aurora; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Patricia A Carson to Andrew Wedick

$365,000; 3530 Fairfax Ct W, Aurora; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Jerry Roy Besco to Sivaprasad Subramanian

$339,000; 1559 Colorado Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Matthew J Moore to Russell James Erickson

$335,000; 2444 Reflections Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Demeo Trust to Maggie Xue

$325,000; 2475 Westleigh Court, Aurora; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Ursula Dunn to Saurav Das

$325,000; 1663 Trafalgar Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Robert O Armea to Steve S H Tyrakowski

$286,000; 441 Belvedere Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Merunath Kudala to Advait Tryambak Borate

$270,000; 1847 Havenshire Road, Aurora; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Sumser Trust to Michael Babcock

$255,000; 237 Simms St., Aurora; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Donell J Lishman to Juana A Gonzalez Ramirez

$250,000; 4006 Marble Court, Aurora; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Wahida Faizi to Ulises Vadir Ortega Ramirez

$239,000; 1401 Andover Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Gloria Ochoa Toscano to Rostyslav Kuznetsov

$227,000; 810 Four Seasons Blvd., Aurora; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Bigelow Aurora LLC to Vijaya Krishna Dauvuluru

$222,000; 406 Trenton Court, Aurora; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Joanna Guzik to Mei Zhang

$220,000; 623 S Kendall St., Aurora; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Adriana Velasquez to Jonatan Soto Guerrero

$210,000; 1383 Pearl St., Aurora; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Eduardo Alvarez to Pedro Ramirez

$205,000; 536 N Rosedale Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Nels Holdings LLC to Miguel Sanchez Esquivel

$185,500; 706 Palace St., Aurora; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Black Square Real Estate Inc to Jesus Torres

$180,000; 1139 Brunswick Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Enrique Aguilar to Jesus Soto

$150,000; 1042 W Downer Place, Aurora; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Elizabeth R Coronado to David E Greene

$100,000; 450 W Downer Pl Unit 3B, Aurora; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Mark Gemmer to Marianne Gemmer

Batavia

$599,000; 1128 Schiedler Drive, Batavia; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Douglas A Gabel to James Matthew Morris

$472,000; 2S326 Deerpath Road, Batavia; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Christopher P Boyd to Dexter Ziemann

$367,000; 817 Stewart St., Batavia; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Timothy C Herron to Richard Bryan Peercy

$345,500; 1500 Wind Energy Pass, Batavia; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Roxana Rivero Taube

Campton Hills

$130,000; 04N098 Norton Lake Drive, Campton Hills; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Norton Lake Homes LLC to Shodeen Homes LLC

Carpentersville

$250,000; 626 Santa Fe Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez Arce to Raymond Torres

$240,000; 609 Jefferson Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Cardinal Meyer LLC to Vanessa De La Rosa

$223,500; 1902 Bristol Circle, Carpentersville; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Jose Martinez to Serafin Mandujano

$200,000; 1429 Meadowsedge Ln Unit 1429, Carpentersville; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Denisse Alcantar to Robert Whittley III

$187,000; 1300 Brookdale Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Cynthia A Wells to Ramiro Guzman

$162,000; 509 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Bdesai Rd LLC to Travis Dang

Dundee

$475,000; 35W190 Frontenac Drive, Dundee; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Therese B Kobel to Kirsten Malwin

East Dundee

$265,000; 511 King Ave., East Dundee; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Lynnette J Bell to Stanislaw Jarosz

$105,000; 243 Bramer St., East Dundee; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Kenneth Scholer to Christopher Scholer

Elburn

$379,000; 1235 Robinson St., Elburn; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Bryan C Janito to Timothy Brian Bedard

Elgin

$688,000; 3595 Prestwick Court, Elgin; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Michael Smolinski to Robert Zeyen

$656,000; 3544 Doral Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Toll Il Lp to Jason Shallcross

$585,000; 40W598 Prairie Crossing, Elgin; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Stephen G Kisch to Darin L Vogt

$539,000; 813 Marlisle Lane, Elgin; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jennifer Sez Cho Escalante

$530,000; 167 Trumpet Vine Circle, Elgin; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Lukas D Mitera

$500,000; 3621 Edelweiss Road, Elgin; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Manish Thakkar

$500,000; 164 Freesia Lane, Elgin; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Dale Harold Foster

$500,000; 156 N Bend Way, Elgin; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Julia Ann Mazza

$474,000; 96 Hedgerow Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Mike Darren Badua Dell Suguitan

$460,000; 161 Hedgerow Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Dean C Mosher to Julie A Cronin

$459,000; 3557 Crosswater Court, Elgin; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Toll Il Lp to Nicholas R Francesconi

$455,000; 1647 Rosehall Lane, Elgin; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Brimie Trust to Stephanie K Roberts

$360,000; 38W192 Richard Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Pence Holdings LLC to Gloria A Reyes

$352,500; 523 Shenandoah Trail, Elgin; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Rashid Ahmed to Edward K Magee II

$345,000; 311 Vincent Place, Elgin; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Darin J Mora to Anthony Loch

$335,000; 38W082 Kristin Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Gregory Bork to Michael E Buechner

$327,000; 1034 Broadmoor Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Rynott Trust to Debra Ann Ellis

$315,000; 435 Wing Park Blvd., Elgin; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Nancy L Henderson Shaffer to Arthur Brugh

$304,000; 3634 Hyde Park Court, Elgin; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Andrew A Ross to Brandon Barfield

$288,000; 172 Goldenrod Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Jake Fernandez to Michael Geanto

$280,000; 411 Hamilton Ave., Elgin; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Ann L Mapes Trust to Adalberto Sanchez Arias

$275,000; 4052 Pompton Ave., Elgin; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Nancy Williams to Elizabeth Daguilar Jackson

$265,000; 1240 Countryside Drive, Elgin; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Arboretum Wealth & Trust Mgmt to Samuel Brosier

$260,000; 148 Neutrenton Ave., Elgin; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by Peter J Balla to Cheryl R Perez

$255,500; 871 Adams St., Elgin; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Alveris Y Tomassini to Yuliana Custodio

$255,000; 1350 Corley Drive, Elgin; Sold on Feb. 21, 2023, by Catherine Price to Eugeniu Zgircibaba

$252,000; 302 Mcclure Ave., Elgin; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Alex J Miller to Gigi A York

$243,000; 3063 Hughsdale St., Elgin; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Brian Domin Trust to Mehul J Patel

$240,000; 870 Carr St., Elgin; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Evan J Joyce to Erasmo Nicolas Ramirez

$240,000; 500 Wilcox Ave., Elgin; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Ann L Mapes Trust to Eduardo Rodriguez

$220,000; 454 Locust St., Elgin; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Orlando Villanueva Ponce to Alicia Ivonne Santillan Corral

$202,500; 530 Littleton Trail, Elgin; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Jabari R Phillips

$200,000; 909 Prospect St., Elgin; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Ann L Mapes Trust to Dennis D Delcarlo

$195,500; 119 S Alfred Ave., Elgin; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Chris N Toufexis to Luis A Loza

$181,101; 1360 Dakota Drive, Elgin; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by Csmc 2017 Rpl2 Trust to Miguel Lopez Pena

$180,000; 17 Creekside Cir Unit D, Elgin; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Ismael Aguirre to Matthew E Dee

$150,000; 428 Moseley St., Elgin; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Miguel Martinez Gonzales to William Salowitz

$113,000; 2364 South St Unit F, Elgin; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Terra Info Holdings LLC

Geneva

$556,000; 0N597 E Weaver Circle, Geneva; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Brandon Fritcher to Brad Livingston

$460,000; 39W541 W Haladay Lane, Geneva; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Michelle Dierks to Alec Frey

$380,000; 440 Nelson Drive, Geneva; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Jon K Davis to Lucas Kightlinger

$335,000; 1591 Hunter Court, Geneva; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Lisa Liotta Diserio to Nicholas Minerva

$333,000; 1582 Hunter Court, Geneva; Sold on March 7, 2023, by George Klemic to Stephanie Benic

$329,500; 1500 Kirkwood Drive, Geneva; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Donald Kesman to Elizabeth Healy

$248,000; 2282 Rockefeller Drive, Geneva; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Minh Dang to Jaime Alejandro Velasco

$230,000; 119 Ridge Lane, Geneva; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Thomas M Thomas to Julian Campos

Gilberts

$400,500; 122 Easton Drive, Gilberts; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Gilberts Town Center Rfs Iv Ll to Kevin Kliner

$345,000; 181 Valencia Parkway, Gilberts; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Randall William Roelfsema to John G Kaketsis

$255,000; 323 Evergreen Circle, Gilberts; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Wetzel 2021 Trust to Haley M Andersen

Hampshire

$497,500; 10N871 Highland Trail, Hampshire; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Jacquelyn M Lotz

$285,000; 888 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire; Sold on March 9, 2023, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Marcos A Lorenzo

Huntley

$295,000; 13117 Silver Birch Drive, Huntley; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to James Fernandez

McHenry

$100,000; 522 Kingston Blvd., McHenry; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Todd Alan Negley to Christopher Gallinati

Montgomery

$322,000; 3010 Foxmoor Drive, Montgomery; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Angelo L Cruz to Robert Armea

North Aurora

$455,500; 1312 Kilbery Lane, North Aurora; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Jerry Kube to Sean Ryan

$320,000; 341 Timber Oaks Drive, North Aurora; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Benito Loera to John Hozjan

$312,000; 934 Darwin St., North Aurora; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Tyler S Vanwinkle to Terry Strong

$300,000; 930 Fitzwilliam Way, North Aurora; Sold on March 9, 2023, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Jacqueline Marlene Moody

$289,000; 913 Darwin St., North Aurora; Sold on March 9, 2023, by James Lynn Gatliff to Kim Cole

$230,000; 217 Kathryn Lane, North Aurora; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Cheryl Anger to Kelly Carol Townsend

$80,000; 544 Hammer Lane, North Aurora; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Loretta A Colombo to Jane M Colombo

Pingree Grove

$425,000; 1552 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 7, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Tanya A Bailey

$410,000; 1602 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 9, 2023, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Erick Michael Cabusao

$405,000; 1593 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 9, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Och Davagsuren

$400,000; 713 Dover Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Sylwia Samson to Stanley Thomas Jones II

$293,000; 179 Maryland Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Michael J Krzyzanowski to Wojciech Jarmoszka

$285,000; 2019 Lookout Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Vincent A Mavrick to Theresa A Wrich

$235,500; 1110 Sapphire Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Matthew J Wadz to Evelyn Diaz

Sleepy Hollow

$395,000; 412 Rainbow Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Terry Bromm to Noreen Lewis

$390,000; 900 Acorn Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Michael Kania to Brian Tice

$310,000; 849 Winmoor Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Stephen A Griffith to Robert Gates

South Elgin

$670,000; 2151 Sutton Drive, South Elgin; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Metamedia Solutions LLC to Ramiz Hrvo

$601,000; 734 Waterside Drive, South Elgin; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Michael S Campbell to Pratip Nag

$585,000; 372 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Venkatesh Pulagam

$561,500; 1151 Farmer Circle, South Elgin; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Aakash Shah

$400,000; 765 N La Fox St., South Elgin; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Michael A Spilotro

$359,500; 1091 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Harsh Sukhramani

$321,000; 1093 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Patricia D Schiavone

$240,000; 10 N Gilbert St Unit 107, South Elgin; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Wetzel Trust to Richard Colasuono

$205,000; 415 Lowell Dr Unit C, South Elgin; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Jonathan Mcswane to Nicholas E Lubeck

St. Charles

$483,500; 5N845 Autumn Court, St. Charles; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Bank Of New York Mellon Truste to Nhan Thanh Nguyen

$429,500; 314 Red Sky Drive, St. Charles; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Richard P Majka to Maxwell P Streit

$400,000; 50 Lakewood Circle, St. Charles; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Defelice Trust to Allison D Russell

$370,000; 965 Independence Ave., St. Charles; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Michael Vitale to Konrad Honey

$350,000; 41W997 Empire Road, St. Charles; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Karen J Gustafson to Regina Mckinney

$348,500; 58 White Oak Circle, St. Charles; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Patterson Trust to Lois Southard

$315,000; 214 Fairview Drive, St. Charles; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Legore Trust to Paul Smaltz

$310,000; 716 Stuarts Dr Unit 37-2, St. Charles; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Mdw Properties LLC to Alison Peisker

$235,000; 712 Monroe Ave., St. Charles; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Chad Schiele to Lynn M Di Domenico

Sugar Grove

$385,000; 28 Winthrop New Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Larson Trust to William D Bales

West Dundee

$420,000; 2412 Knowlton Drive, West Dundee; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Donald B Schmidt Trust to Randall Hunn

$320,000; 656 S 7th St., West Dundee; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Edward A Romanek to Eric F Sigaran

$300,000; 485 Edinburgh Lane, West Dundee; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Peter S Azar to Patrick Q Hanrahan

