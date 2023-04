DuPage County property transfers for Feb. 23 to March 14

Addison

$667,000; 1311 W Driscoll Lane, Addison; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Abdul Majeed Adnan Mohammed

$195,000; 4N266 5th Ave., Addison; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Thr Property Il Lp to Jose A Rivera

$135,000; 649 N Briar Hill Ln Unit 1, Addison; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Abatecola Joint Trust to Amy J Sheneman

$116,000; 300 W Fullerton Ave Unit 207, Addison; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Stanislawa Czaja to Piotr Kowalczyk

Aurora

$615,000; 2312 Sutton Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Tushar S Shah to Vamshidhar Reddy Pininti

$468,500; 4155 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on March 13, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Kanaka Raju Mulakalapalli

$465,000; 3126 Secretariat Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Jose Manuel Angeles Ruiz to Jacob Thai Ngo

$462,500; 2760 Beverly Dr Unit 3, Aurora; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Ag2 Capital LLC to Andrew Szavay

$401,000; 12 Mayfair Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Craig A Thurston to Amber N Bloomfield

$375,000; 1892 Sedgegrass Trail, Aurora; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Semsedije Jusufi to Vincent A Visone

$375,000; 1733 Pinnacle Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Catherine L Schulz to Christopher John Beranek

$375,000; 1657 Havenshire Road, Aurora; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Patricia A Carson to Andrew Wedick

$365,000; 3530 Fairfax Ct W, Aurora; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Jerry Roy Besco to Sivaprasad Subramanian

$339,000; 1559 Colorado Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Matthew J Moore to Russell James Erickson

$335,000; 2444 Reflections Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Demeo Trust to Maggie Xue

$325,000; 2475 Westleigh Court, Aurora; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Ursula Dunn to Saurav Das

$325,000; 1663 Trafalgar Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Robert O Armea to Steve S H Tyrakowski

$286,000; 441 Belvedere Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Merunath Kudala to Advait Tryambak Borate

$270,000; 1847 Havenshire Road, Aurora; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Sumser Trust to Michael Babcock

$255,000; 237 Simms St., Aurora; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Donell J Lishman to Juana A Gonzalez Ramirez

$250,000; 4006 Marble Court, Aurora; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Wahida Faizi to Ulises Vadir Ortega Ramirez

$239,000; 1401 Andover Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Gloria Ochoa Toscano to Rostyslav Kuznetsov

$227,000; 810 Four Seasons Blvd., Aurora; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Bigelow Aurora LLC to Vijaya Krishna Dauvuluru

$222,000; 406 Trenton Court, Aurora; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Joanna Guzik to Mei Zhang

$220,000; 623 S Kendall St., Aurora; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Adriana Velasquez to Jonatan Soto Guerrero

$210,000; 1383 Pearl St., Aurora; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Eduardo Alvarez to Pedro Ramirez

$205,000; 536 N Rosedale Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Nels Holdings LLC to Miguel Sanchez Esquivel

$185,500; 706 Palace St., Aurora; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Black Square Real Estate Inc to Jesus Torres

$180,000; 1139 Brunswick Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Enrique Aguilar to Jesus Soto

$150,000; 1042 W Downer Place, Aurora; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Elizabeth R Coronado to David E Greene

$100,000; 450 W Downer Pl Unit 3B, Aurora; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Mark Gemmer to Marianne Gemmer

Bensenville

$126,000; 100 N Mason St Unit 105, Bensenville; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Arun Kashyap to Dariusz Gebka

Bloomingdale

$512,500; 325 W Windsor Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Bohdan Dmytrenko to Kevin Westerlund

$416,000; 167 Bourne Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Dawn Marie Chimienti to Sofiya M Mileva

$270,000; 273 Sterling Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Edward A Buttacavoli to Sam Aly Shahin

$250,000; 126 S Atherton Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Obereiner Trust to Greta Obereiner

$205,000; 1 Bloomingdale Pl Unit 210, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Natasha Nastic to Nicolo Chiaramonte

Carol Stream

$576,500; 890 Somerset Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Thomas Zinn to Samir Patel

$435,000; 877 Burning Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Roy E Lawson III to Jon Kennan Scudieri

$372,000; 428 Burke Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Mylan M Buff to Stephanie Sinderson

$360,000; 1078 Cliff View Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Brock W Mette to Hayden E Adams

$345,000; 605 Sequoia Court, Carol Stream; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Steven L Halverson to Branden Bopp

$270,000; 729 Hoover Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Mato Trust to Mariam Imtiazuddin

$260,000; 272 Arlington Ct Unit 272, Carol Stream; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Sheela N Zachariah

$260,000; 1032 Rockport Dr Unit 22 3, Carol Stream; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Petar Radev to Edith Le

$255,000; 1294 Robin Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Roberto G Fleita to Oscar Arnando Bermudez Maestre

$250,000; 1149 Hyannis Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Reyna M Altiere to Michael A Altiere

$239,000; 1463 Harvard Court, Carol Stream; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Joseph S Cormany to San Biswa

$210,000; 764 N Gary Ave Unit 212, Carol Stream; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Cameron A Woods Ortiz to Aneta Czynczyk

$190,000; 342 Sioux Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Movva Realty LLC

$185,000; 515 Dakota Court, Carol Stream; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Mark N Retterer to Iryna Khodan

$150,000; 462 Esselen Court, Carol Stream; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Oleksandr Lopatkin to Iryna Khodan

$143,000; 234 Klein Creek Ct Unit B, Carol Stream; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Rafael Vera to Muhammad Shafqat Malik

$130,000; 139 W Elk Trl Unit 139, Carol Stream; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Asvin Patel to Sean T Finnerty

$110,000; 736 N Gary Ave Unit 107, Carol Stream; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Catherine Arend to Punjab Property Management Inc

Clarendon Hills

$120,000; 5730 Concord Ln Unit 14, Clarendon Hills; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Dave Kornfeind to Jill Marietta

Darien

$480,000; 17W564 Earl Court, Darien; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Gallagher Trust to Andrew J Mcgovern

$439,000; 6810 Charleston Drive, Darien; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Craig Buckridge to Anthony Carmen Falbo Jr

$369,500; 8671 Ailsworth Drive, Darien; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Marquette Bank Trustee to Humza A Ansari

$368,000; 1720 Boulder Drive, Darien; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Mcveigh 2012 Trust to Jeanne Chiligiris

$299,500; 7952 Hedgewood Drive, Darien; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Jason S Sullivan to Marycon Tate

$210,000; 8326 Portsmouth Dr Unit A, Darien; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Dumitru Arnaut to Zenonas Radziunas

Downers Grove

$597,000; 4827 Woodward Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Strawn Trust to Peter Cioch

$485,000; 434 Lake Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Daniel J Glover to Connor Staib

$460,000; 7209 Kelly Place, Downers Grove; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Michael A Menditto to Mouin Elkhatib

$455,000; 4717 Seeley Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Harris Trust to Lauren Linder

$370,000; 6029 Grand Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Lisa Schuh to Christine Case

$319,000; 6132 Stonewall Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Padron Enterprises Inc to Michael Dicianni

$310,000; 11 7th St., Downers Grove; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Ruben Martinez Jr to Ryan S Payne

$295,500; 1626 Herbert St., Downers Grove; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Global Xyz Service LLC

$280,000; 2551 Haddow Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Anna Rushbrook to Trevor J Duff

$226,000; 444 Redondo Dr Unit 204, Downers Grove; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Zafer Hattatoglu to Renek Wyszynski

$190,000; 4129 Saratoga Ave Unit A103, Downers Grove; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Ancient City Contracting LLC to Julie Retzlaff

Elmhurst

$448,000; 787 N York St., Elmhurst; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Joanne Sells to Salvatore N Ruggiero

$430,000; 129 N Elm Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Frank Turk Builders Inc to Eilish Carey

$400,000; 565 S Colfax Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Lloyd G Beese to Sean Michael Mcnamara

$392,000; 389 E Church St., Elmhurst; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Martin Trust to Erin Foster

$280,000; 746 N Kenilworth Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Jerry J Flowers to Pheasant Properties LLC

$256,000; 466 W Alma St., Elmhurst; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Alwin Shikkore

$150,000; 0S456 Kirk Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Hinsdale Bank & Trust Co to Rodel Malanyaon

Glen Ellyn

$636,000; 824 Evergreen Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Bettendorf Trust to Affan Baig

$565,000; 221 Forest Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Matthew Coe to Robert Hozian

$475,000; 977 Roslyn Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Cody Trust to Karlyn Johnson

$445,000; 2S761 Parkview Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Christine Knippen

$415,000; 855 Highview Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Scott W Albright to Fine Home Real Estate Inc

$382,000; 380 Hawthorne Blvd., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Valeria S Baldocchi to Steven N Chambers

$295,000; 1N455 Main St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Ganapati Adhikari to Caroline Campos

$235,000; 416 Melrose Ave Unit 301, Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Curt D Stacey to Kari Kavanagh

Glendale Heights

$278,000; 1663 Paul Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Hpa Borrower 2020 D Tl LLC to Nicholas Kelble

$122,000; 216 Shorewood Dr Unit 2A, Glendale Heights; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Anmera Estate LLC to Abdul Siddiqui Mohammed

Hanover Park

$231,000; 5576 Carmel Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Calc Holdings LLC to Stanislav Manyk

$220,000; 1301 Hialeah Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Vrmtg Asset Trust to Luiza Perkowska

$220,000; 1119 Hialeah Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Charmaine F Libman to Jonathan Lehnert

$210,000; 1603 Liberty St., Hanover Park; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Piotr B Lukasik to Matthew Bakke

Hinsdale

$400,000; 5551 S Stough St., Hinsdale; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Ann E Macdiarmid to Rita Rollins

Itasca

$360,000; 297 Bay Drive, Itasca; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Jose P Carrera to Vitalii Marak

$338,000; 229 Emmerson Ave., Itasca; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Teresa Archambault to Anthony J Gobetz

$290,000; 111 Millers Crossing, Itasca; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Chris Caliva to Sbk Management LLC

$148,500; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D125, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Kathryn T Smith to Medinah Terrace LLC

$148,500; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D-110, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Elio Cristiano Properties LLC to Medinah Terrace LLC

$148,500; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-111, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Willing Trust to Medinah Terrace LLC

$148,500; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A 310, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Ahmet Y Deniz to Medinah Terrace LLC

$147,500; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-224, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Spiros Chionis to Medinah Terrace LLC

$147,500; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 124, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by 1599 Irving Park 124e LLC to Medinah Terrace LLC

$147,500; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D 324, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Carol Strom to Medinah Terrace LLC

$147,500; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D311, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Malgorzata Grabowska to Medinah Terrace LLC

$147,500; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D310, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Carlos R Colindre to Medinah Terrace LLC

$147,500; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D-211, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Dominika E Pikul to Medinah Terrace LLC

$147,500; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C324, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Mateusz Dulski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$147,500; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-327, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Omar Flores to Medinah Terrace LLC

$147,500; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-211, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Maria Bobuescu to Medinah Terrace LLC

$147,500; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 324, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Bruns Trust Sternak to Medinah Terrace LLC

$147,500; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 125, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Kevin R Petersen to Medinah Terrace LLC

$147,500; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 111, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Zillur Rahman to Medinah Terrace LLC

$147,500; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 110, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Angelo Erri to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-327, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Scott Warfield to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-225, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Grzegorz Grabowski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 125, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Claudia A Moore to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-310, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Elizabeth Skrzypek to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 211, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Christos Sotriopoulos to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 210, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Trustee to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D225, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Stephanie Biedron to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D224, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Andrew Zdanwicz to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D-124, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Lucita Nievera to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D 327, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Zulis Garcia to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D-111, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Frank Adamo to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-225, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Thomas Muszynski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-224, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Barbara Milan to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-124, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Mariquita Linda Sato Lirio to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-311, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Meyers Trust to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-310, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Elizabeth Skrzypek to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-210, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Sandra J Bedoya to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 225, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Eron Associates LLC to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 310, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Sebastian Procek to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 211, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Maricela Posada to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 210, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Wieslaw Chada to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A 327, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Juan C Zapata to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A 324, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Kirk Mikulski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A 311, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Manish H Shah to Medinah Terrace LLC

$142,500; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-324, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Tadeusz Jan Musiel to Medinah Terrace LLC

$141,500; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 111, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Patricia Talavera to Medinah Terrace LLC

$141,500; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 110, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Moore Trust to Medinah Terrace LLC

$141,500; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-125, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Katherine Porebski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$141,500; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 124, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Ivia Ultria to Medinah Terrace LLC

$140,500; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-311, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Norma Colon to Medinah Terrace LLC

$140,500; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D-210, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Eugeniusz Wilczynski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$140,500; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-110, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Victoria E Garcia to Medinah Terrace LLC

$140,500; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B-327, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Radoslaw Krasowski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$140,500; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 224, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Pleas E Fields III to Medinah Terrace LLC

$140,500; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 311, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Iwona Rusnaczyk to Medinah Terrace LLC

$123,500; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 121, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Michael Milella to Medinah Terrace LLC

$123,000; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-317, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Kieltyka Trust to Medinah Terrace LLC

$123,000; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-315, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Christos Sotiropoulos to Medinah Terrace LLC

$123,000; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D317, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Luis A Lebron to Medinah Terrace LLC

$123,000; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D315, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Linda Carbon to Medinah Terrace LLC

$123,000; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C317, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Robert Janik to Medinah Terrace LLC

$123,000; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 123, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Catherine Lauritzen to Medinah Terrace LLC

$123,000; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 317, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Dennis W Bohm to Medinah Terrace LLC

$123,000; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 315, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Waldemar Muszynski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$123,000; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A 321, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Zillur Rahman to Medinah Terrace LLC

$123,000; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A 317, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Jeffrey Carlson to Medinah Terrace LLC

$123,000; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A 315, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Thomas Muszynski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,500; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-222, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Jeffrey E Dengler to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,500; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-221, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Jamie Heuer to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,500; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-321, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Carmelo Ramirez to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,500; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-215, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Noelia Arellano to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,500; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 220, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Miroslav Rakanovic to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,500; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 214, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Dean C Palumbo to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,500; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 112, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Mukhtiar Singh to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E321, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Abdul M Khan to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-325, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Omada Properties LLC to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-322, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Chris Wasicki to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 318, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by David A Schultz to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 123, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Jude T Booth to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 122, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by James Calzante to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 120, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Brian Davidson to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 118, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Slobodan Drca to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-314, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Donna Amirante to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-312, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Thomas J Marotto to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-219, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Norbert C Miles to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-217, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Tadeusz Marciniec to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 216, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Michele L Morawski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 215, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Nicholas Tabic to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 214, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Natalia Janik to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 212, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Walter Mcnally to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 119, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Nicolett Schulz to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 117, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Donna M Naunapper Josellis to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 116, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Angelo R Erri to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 115, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Zachary Paeth to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 114, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Andrew Gazdacka to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E 112, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by David S Wormington to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D318, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Millard Trust to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D223, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Halina Dodat to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D220, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Ronna M Larsen to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D123, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by James M Mostowski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D-222, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Jelonek Trust to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D-221, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Rita Rashid to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D-218, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Lafa Properties LLC to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D-122, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Amanda Deboy to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D-121, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Nenad Jevtic to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D-120, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Pamela C Montelone to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D 325, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Tadeusz Marciniec to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D 322, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Scott Warfield to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D 321, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by James J Podgrski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D 320, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Elio Cristino Properties LLC to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D319, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Niemczewski Trust to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D314, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Omada Properties LLC to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D219, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Krystyna Szczesik to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D215, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Valerie L Sanfilippo to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D212, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Ed Briseno to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D119, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Larry J Test to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D-214, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Nina Remza to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D-117, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Nenad Jevtic to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D-116, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Harry W Rugnone to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D-115, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Joseph E Buss to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D-114, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Marco Ranallo to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D-112, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Francesco Guzzo to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C222, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Parkway Bank & Trust Co Truste to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-325, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Lafa Properties LLC to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-322, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Trustee to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-223, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Urszula Kowalski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-221, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Elio Cristiano Properties LLC to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-220, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Omada Properties LLC to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-218, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Haiul Rashid to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-123, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Tadeusz Turek to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-122, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Angelo Erri to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-120, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Sabera Haque to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-118, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Dwivedy Trust to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C319, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Henry D Kuczin to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C112, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Albany Bank & Trust Co Na Trustee to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-316, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Waldemar Muszynski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-219, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Kelly Maly to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-217, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Nancy E Debiasi to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-216, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Rebecca A Husselbee to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-212, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Michael L Johnson to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-117, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by White Trust to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-115, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Louis P Sanfilippo to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 322, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Sebastian Sternak to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 321, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Cain Sosa to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 318, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by James S Lewinski Jr to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 223, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Aneta Czynczyk to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 222, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Urszula Kowalski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 221, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Angelo Erri to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 218, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Sanja Denadija to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 122, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Fernando Jimenez to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 120, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Michael Anthony Rugnone to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 118, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Fernando Gonzalez to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 319, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Julie Rupar to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 314, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Bessie Rahman to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 312, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Grzegorz Czynczyk to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 219, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Walter Mcnally Sr to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 217, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Trustee to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 216, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Anna Balicka to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 212, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Adam Turel to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 119, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Walter Mcnally to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 117, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Helmet Hoeing to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 116, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Patrick J Inglese Trust to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 115, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Henry D Kuczin to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 114, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Slawomir Staron to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A 325, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Jadwiga Bak to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A 322, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Daniel Gonzalez to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A 318, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Sureshkumar Palanivelu to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A 123, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Michael J Schwarz to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A 319, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Trustee to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A 314, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Flogert Kola to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A 312, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Lafa Properties LLC to Medinah Terrace LLC

$117,000; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-315, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Ronald A Alfano to Medinah Terrace LLC

$117,000; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-116, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Pawel Przybylski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E320, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Olga Ivkovic to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-223, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Wladyslaw Grzyb to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-220, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Sharon Vroman to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-218, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Vahida Dervisevic to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E316, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Leszek Augustyniak to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1583 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-319, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by A & H Investments LLC to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D-118, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Radosta Trust to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D316, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Anna Ventrella to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D312, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Laura Gobetz to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D217, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Cordaro Properties LLC to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1557 W Irving Park Rd Unit D216, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Anthony Ventrella to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C318, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Ricardo Gonzalez to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-320, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Moises D Altiveros to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-121, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Dariusz Ignarski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-119, Itasca; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Rodolfo Delacruz to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-314, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Paul Szychinski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-312, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Wladyslaw Grzyb to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-214, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Lsf9 Master Participation Trus to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1531 W Irving Park Rd Unit C-114, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Trustee to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B-325, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Michael Bockmann to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 320, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Piotr Salwach to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 121, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Antonia Ventrella to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 316, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Maciej Bryjak to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1489 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 215, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Laura K Grzyb to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A 320, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Lukasz Greda to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-214, Itasca; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Sergiusz Nosal to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A 316, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Frederick Gibson to Medinah Terrace LLC

$107,500; 1573 W Irving Park Rd Unit D 323, Itasca; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Louis C Bonanotte to Medinah Terrace LLC

$106,500; 1547 W Irving Park Rd Unit C323, Itasca; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Angelo Erri to Medinah Terrace LLC

$106,500; 1499 W Irving Park Rd Unit B 323, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Slawomir Staron to Medinah Terrace LLC

$100,500; 1599 W Irving Park Rd Unit E-323, Itasca; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Piotr Salwach to Medinah Terrace LLC

$100,500; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A 323, Itasca; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Joseph M Macchitelli to Medinah Terrace LLC

Lisle

$450,000; 2820 Sun Valley Road, Lisle; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Iyer Trust to Sandeep Tarayil

$426,500; 6557 Tealwood Drive, Lisle; Sold on March 8, 2023, by John D Koblitz to Kendrick Moy

$160,000; 1811 Four Lakes Ave Unit 1H, Lisle; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Daniel Rodriguez to Mayo Investments Inc

Lombard

$553,000; 441 S Lombard Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Edward Moorhead to Nicholas Carl Ludy

$525,000; 1913 S Main St., Lombard; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Anthony Lombardi to Boguslaw Lichwala

$500,000; 267 Circle Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Kenneth J Dahm Trust to Douglas Andrew Wells

$410,000; 811 S Charlotte St., Lombard; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Michael Angulo to Michael Jeffrey Buck

$409,000; 312 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Woodmoor Dev LLC to Dawn M Grana

$382,500; 310 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Woodmoor Dev LLC to Joshua Martinez

$370,000; 250 N Broadview Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 13, 2023, by David H Redmon Jr to Michelle Ann Anderson

$368,500; 314 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Woodmoor Dev LLC to Elayne Itzenthaler

$315,000; 2S644 Gray Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Amy Axelrod to Yoselin Garcia

$315,000; 121 Eastview Terrace, Lombard; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Ian Mertens to Vishal K Patel

$280,000; 613 S School St., Lombard; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Trustee to Saul Alcantara Villa

$277,500; 205 W Willow St., Lombard; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Scott Mcdonald to Jimmy Montana

$245,500; 605 N Joyce St., Lombard; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Peter H Dunkel to Frank J Vechiola

$245,000; 110 Arboretum Drive, Lombard; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Faraaz Kamran to Salman Siddiq Uzbak

$183,000; 1331 S Finley Rd Unit 416, Lombard; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Harris Trust to Mark Cornille

$128,500; 43 N Park Ave Unit F3 & P6, Lombard; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Hamite Alite to Jonathan M Miller

$128,000; 212 Colleen Dr Unit 3-203, Lombard; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Fahad Habib Khan to Mustakhbhai Vahora

$105,000; 21W581 North Ave Unit 22/8G, Lombard; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Iamb LLC to Fatima Mohammed

$99,500; 33 N Main St Unit 4F, Lombard; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Nancy M Guest to Alexander Mihic

Naperville

$800,130; 2843 Lancelot Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Ravikiran Sambhangi

$727,018; 3604 Gold Cup Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Ashok Pandey

$682,770; 3615 Gold Cup Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Sravya Kanagala

$661,000; 1236 Snapper Road, Naperville; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Rohan V Patel

$650,628; 3608 Gold Cup Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Renuka Arora

$650,000; 2716 Wolf River Court, Naperville; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Facchinello Trust to Jason Beevis

$595,000; 3920 Hobson Gate Court, Naperville; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Blume Trust to Matthew A Paluszek

$563,000; 920 Burgess Hill Road, Naperville; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Johnson Trust to Joshua Scanlon

$531,000; 2140 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Aparna Grover

$520,000; 1149 Mary Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Saad Jamil

$515,000; 2236 Haider Ave., Naperville; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Hpa Borrower 2017 1 Ml LLC to Sooyoung Choi

$512,500; 800 Muirhead Ave., Naperville; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Pacak Trust to Peihong Man

$475,500; 1237 W Jefferson Ave., Naperville; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Hisey Trust to Justin Peterson

$473,500; 2307 Jonquil Court, Naperville; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Sook Ui Lee to Elamin Ibrahim

$445,000; 1644 Killdeer Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Sfr Borrower 2021 2 LLC to Kelsey Maren

$431,000; 971 Heathrow Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Juno Trust to Ksenia Kolos Rieselman

$405,000; 30W664 Woodewind Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Timothy L White to Bhavikkumar Bimalbhai Bhatt

$380,000; 3923 Vesper Court, Naperville; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Stephanie Hastings to Viktoriya Belova

$376,000; 239 Bay Colony Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Nancy L Behrends to Patrick Mckeever

$360,000; 630 E 4th Ave., Naperville; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Running Good LLC to D J K Custom Homes Inc

$347,000; 3033 Saganashkee Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Felix Rehn Gour Wuang to Victor Odajiu

$329,000; 3076 Serenity Lane, Naperville; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Lyko Trust to Daniel John Kniola

$320,000; 6S216 Mariwood Court, Naperville; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Mary Lou Servin to Surmac Builders LLC

$305,000; 2828 Bluewater Circle, Naperville; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Daniel Wachowski to Pam Larocco

$290,000; 54 Townsend Circle, Naperville; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Lydia Sizemore to Mikhail Fedichev

$275,000; 2368 Overlook Court, Naperville; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Demillce Homes LLC to Yilan Real Estate Management LLC

$255,000; 710 Woodewind Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Triumph Hermosa Inc to Giriraj Kishore Sharma

$240,000; 1208 Arapaho Court, Naperville; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Craig W Engelbrecht to Norma L Wagner

$193,000; 1105 N Mill St Unit 215, Naperville; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Kameran Sarlati to Parth Pradham

$181,000; 123 Olesen Dr Unit 2 M, Naperville; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Christine Pfefferle to Marika Velinova

$169,000; 1121 W Ogden Ave Unit 258, Naperville; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Nicole M Weinowski to Steven Lauria

$155,000; 1531 Raymond Dr Unit 102, Naperville; Sold on March 9, 2023, by 5830 Oakwood LLC to Jason Nicholas Domzalski

$140,000; 5S040 Pebblewood Ln Unit W401, Naperville; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Mary L Williams to Shokhrukh Tashpulatov

Roselle

$436,500; 905 Hunter Drive, Roselle; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Brian Anderson to William Peter Schroeder

$320,000; 637 Stafford Drive, Roselle; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Kelly Skrabis to Jessica Sophie Braslavsky

$285,000; 495 Shadow Lake Bay, Roselle; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Terrence J Salat to Aysar Jasim

$251,000; 260 Rodenburg Rd Unit 0, Roselle; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Bozena Wasilewski to Catalin C Ladaru

$246,500; 296 Ashbury Ln E, Roselle; Sold on March 10, 2023, by James Rusch to Sandagdorj Bold

Villa Park

$156,000; 1S295 Michigan Ave., Villa Park; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Agent Equity Partners LLC

Warrenville

$208,000; 2S415 Emerald Green Dr Unit 38-B, Warrenville; Sold on March 13, 2023, by David C Banks to Mary Catherine Mees

West Chicago

$610,000; 471 Spring Cress Lane, West Chicago; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Rich Simpson to Kevin Sheasgreen

$460,000; 1060 Amber Court, West Chicago; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Robert H Sobioch to Scott Walton

$425,000; 29W310 Helen Ave., West Chicago; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Neal C Brandvik to Vladyslav Ostapenko

$410,000; 29W548 Cape Ave., West Chicago; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Trustee to Bakhadin Radzhabov

$400,000; 3N035 Woodcreek Lane, West Chicago; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Edward J Hanrahan to Dennis Christopher Mccauley

$360,000; 850 Main St., West Chicago; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Juan J Carrasco to David J Spata

$355,000; 4N211 Avard Road, West Chicago; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Jon Puleo to Susan E Leninger

$329,500; 253 N Oak St., West Chicago; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Rto Property LLC to Jose R Guzman

$290,000; 965 Ainsley Drive, West Chicago; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Laporte Trust to Mark Imperial

$275,000; 925 Ainsley Drive, West Chicago; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Brandon L Becker to Giulio Tumminello

$260,000; 3N555 Locust Ave., West Chicago; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Juan Arechiga to Matilda La Fronza

$250,000; 222 N Oakwood Ave., West Chicago; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Michelle Plato to Thomas Kurt Jaros

Westmont

$420,500; 823 Franklin St., Westmont; Sold on March 8, 2023, by James Ryan Gandy to Nancy Fredian Pritz

$395,000; 1222 Bay Court, Westmont; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Eladia Trust to Faisal Saghir

$385,000; 629 S Adams St., Westmont; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Donald F Holm to Slavica Jovanovska

$300,000; 4007 N Adams St., Westmont; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Alex Samrov to Amber Fiedler

$282,000; 118 Prairie Drive, Westmont; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Treadway Trust to Arlene Sabado

$280,000; 33 N Cass Ave., Westmont; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Daniel J Hagedorn to John Hagedon

$277,500; 17 W Naperville Road, Westmont; Sold on March 8, 2023, by David A Beard to Bradford R Tocher

$172,500; 68 W 64th St Unit 203, Westmont; Sold on March 8, 2023, by William Brandi to Matthew Chwedyk

$170,000; 68 W 64th St Unit 303, Westmont; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Omar Carrillo to Fatima Serdena

$80,000; 216 N Cass Ave., Westmont; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Daniel J Hagedorn to John Hagedorn

Wheaton

$725,000; 1S448 Shaffner Road, Wheaton; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Donald J Rusell Jr to John Tabash

$575,000; 314 S Prospect St., Wheaton; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Bradley Weyer to Richard Harris Gagnon

$536,000; 1489 Brandon Drive, Wheaton; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Schultz Trust to Jared Scott Heine

$485,000; 1111 E Illinois St., Wheaton; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Palmer Jr Trust to Aaron M Wibberly

$450,000; 947 W Liberty Dr Unit 10D, Wheaton; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Galway Properties LLC to Crahan Properties LLC

$365,000; 2127 Fox Run, Wheaton; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Tregenza Trust to Kristi Leventis

$340,000; 0N075 Cottonwood Drive, Wheaton; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Mark C Ramos to Aidan Graaff

$337,000; 0N345 Cottonwood Drive, Wheaton; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Timothy Kailer to Steven Scholes Jr

$305,000; 206 N Blanchard St., Wheaton; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Jeffrey Waters to Ulysses Contreras

$283,500; 838 Pick St., Wheaton; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Rudolph Johnson to Flora Lynch

$237,000; 1112 Pershing Ave., Wheaton; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Graciella Bredehoeft to Artur Majczak

$210,000; 1588 Burr Oak Ct Unit D, Wheaton; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Luenn Giordano to Jeanette M Chrest

$181,000; 1706 Lakecliffe Dr Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Julish Bhat to Mihailo Solar

$172,500; 850 S Lorraine Rd Unit 1G, Wheaton; Sold on March 10, 2023, by D Randall Olson to Tyler Francis Wielgos

Willowbrook

$480,000; 732 69th St., Willowbrook; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Katherine Bennett to Jay Kersh

$430,500; 10S249 Argonne Ridge Road, Willowbrook; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Celeste M Novak to Obada Shamaa

$379,000; 236 79th St., Willowbrook; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Jeffrey D Wilson to Elizabeth Turner

$266,000; 208 Brookside Ln Unit A, Willowbrook; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Maria G Virgilio to Liberato Pena

$237,000; 77 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 204, Willowbrook; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Susan M Simonsen to Mary S Feeley

$206,500; 7546 Clarendon Hills Rd Unit 2D, Willowbrook; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Sheryl L Talbot to Tyler Howard

$176,000; 7535 Sheridan Dr Unit 1B, Willowbrook; Sold on March 13, 2023, by William Zitko to Mark Eklund

$88,000; 9S040 Lake Dr Unit 11 105, Willowbrook; Sold on March 9, 2023, by John S Gable to Penny M Magill

Winfield

$735,000; 1N602 Golf View Lane, Winfield; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Troy M Soltis to Wade Tutt

$650,000; 26W405 Pinehurst Drive, Winfield; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Juhn Trust to Mustaque Ali

$450,000; 28W151 Garys Mill Road, Winfield; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Ward Witt to Timothy Jay Williams

$405,000; 26W266 Harrison Ave., Winfield; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Gregory P Loosli to Michael T Kedzie

$344,000; 0N051 Creekside Drive, Winfield; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Yassine Trust to Richard J Sullivan

$125,500; 27W105 Cooley Ave., Winfield; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Terra Info Holdings LLC

Wood Dale

$730,000; 145 Timber Court, Wood Dale; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Elmhurst Builders & Developers to Samir Ravi Kukadia

$225,000; 454 Duck Lane, Wood Dale; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Amelia Aurelia Wilczynski to Dayanara Fernandez

Woodridge

$399,000; 2617 Zurich Court, Woodridge; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Sfr Borrower 2022 1 LLC to Paulius Teresas

$387,500; 7837 Deerfield Ave., Woodridge; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Neal P Springer to Michelle Gottstein

$375,000; 8124 Paddington Road, Woodridge; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Lee Ann Stawczyk to Jose L Alcantara

$372,500; 6513 Maxwell Drive, Woodridge; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Wayne A Lange to Jason Zimmerman

$280,000; 2724 Woodridge Drive, Woodridge; Sold on March 8, 2023, by David C Janovsky to Michael G Kujawa

$182,000; 2709 Northcreek Dr Unit 2103, Woodridge; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Judy Schaffer to Rafal Oberle

$147,500; 2556 Waterbury Dr Unit 1906, Woodridge; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Farrokhzad Salimi to Cmcl One LLC

$130,000; 2217 Wharf Dr Unit 305, Woodridge; Sold on March 13, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Mohamad Ghrir

$125,000; 2220 Country Club Dr Unit 24, Woodridge; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Ionut Balta to Claire Elizabeth Ewers

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.