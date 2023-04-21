Developer of Elk Grove tech park has big plans for Rolling Meadows office center

The three-story, 485,000-square-foot Atrium Corporate Center in Rolling Meadows was being marketed for lease until it went into foreclosure in January. The site has been acquired by a developer that plans to tear down the building for industrial space. Courtesy of Avison Young

The $100 million Rolling Meadows Commerce Center, or RMC², would have some 600,000 square feet of industrial space across 40 acres at the Jane Addams Tollway and Route 53. Courtesy of City of Rolling Meadows

A prominent Rolling Meadows corporate office center that recently went into foreclosure has been acquired by the Rosemont-based developer of the Elk Grove Technology Park.

The Atrium Corporate Center -- once the home of AT&T, 3Com, a Capital One call center, and where the Federal Aviation Administration a year ago inked a lease to relocate its regional headquarters -- now is under the ownership of Brennan Investment Group. That transaction closed Wednesday, resolving the pending foreclosure proceeding against San Francisco-based Spear Street Capital, said Glen Cole, Rolling Meadows' assistant city manager and community development director.

Brennan, which broke ground on the massive $1 billion, 85-acre Elk Grove tech park in 2018, is planning a similar yet half-sized concept after it demolishes the three-story, 485,000-square-foot, mostly-vacant office building at 3800 Golf Road in Rolling Meadows. The property is at the intersection of two major highways.

Called Rolling Meadows Commerce Center, or RMC², the 40-acre site near the Jane Addams Tollway and Route 53 would feature some 600,000 square feet of industrial space across two buildings. With an investment of more than $100 million, it would be one of the larger projects in Rolling Meadows in recent years.

"This new development demonstrates that we are a community that supports thoughtful and strategic development that will strengthen our economic base by creating hundreds of new jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in investment in our city," Mayor Joe Gallo said Thursday in a joint announcement with Brennan. "We are excited to welcome Brennan to our community and look forward to seeing this project come to life."

Cole said Brennan doesn't yet have any letters of intent with prospective tenants, but the company said it would target a wide variety of end users including manufacturers, distributors and data centers.

There's no set timeline for construction, but officials said it would happen in the next few years. Brennan first must submit a formal application with the city, unwind the site's old zoning entitlements, and go through the city review and approval process for a new planned development, Cole said.

The developer hasn't made any requests for incentives, he added.

Kevin Brennan, the firm's managing principal, didn't respond to a request for additional details.

"This location is unmatched in terms of its logistical advantages via the confluence of interstate systems, its access to a large and diverse workforce, and its proximity to best-in-class amenities, including restaurants, hotels and shopping," Brennan said in the news release.

Details of the property transaction or financial terms weren't disclosed.

The acquisition comes three months after New York-based Ares Commercial Real Estate Management filed the foreclosure action in federal court, alleging Spear Street and its partners defaulted on the $41.9 million loan they took out in December 2019 -- just before the onset of the pandemic.

As recently as last year, the Atrium was being marketed for lease, with brochures boasting of its large and efficient floor plates, flexible workspaces, oversized windows, 332-seat auditorium, 17,000-square-foot fitness center, cafeteria, and atrium lobby of 37-foot ceilings that was recognized by the American Institute of Architects in 2002.

In April, Spear Street secured a long-term lease with the FAA to move the federal agency's longtime regional headquarters in Des Plaines to a 116,000-square-foot office at the Atrium.

"It was a large property available on the market that was in financial distress," Cole said. "It's a challenging real estate market out there. Office everywhere is struggling. Rolling Meadows certainly has plenty of class A and class B office to go around. ... The problems aren't unique, but the investment, the pivot, being able to make transformations like this happen -- I think that's the unique part."