Cook County property transfers for Feb. 21 to March 17, 2023

Arlington Heights

$610,000; 12 N Evanston Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 21, 2023, by Maciej Janus to Dennis Hegarty

$540,000; 2826 Briarwood Dr E, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 21, 2023, by George Tsekos to Elizabeth Weber

$450,000; 1106 W Haven Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by John D Teppen Trust to Joseph P Messina

$400,000; 1926 N Shenandoah Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Anthony P Ganas to Kyle William Mcdonald

$380,000; 124 S Brighton Place, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Matthew G Brittain to Ania V Figueroa

$355,000; 2309 N Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Camelia R Pop

$233,000; 4140 N Pheasant Trail Ct Unit 5, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by George Mathew to Maria Barlas

$175,000; 216 N Somerset Ln Unit 1K, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by Shankar Lakshmanan to Victoria Zervos

$165,000; 1515 E Central Rd Unit 154A, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Kyle Steven Payne to Jashua A Snopek

Barrington

$315,000; 636 N Hough St., Barrington; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Paragon Ventures LLC to Taylor Daniel

Bartlett

$420,000; 1310 Saddlebrook Road, Bartlett; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Anthony Sandoval to Jonathan G Hertl

$385,500; 220 Westridge Blvd., Bartlett; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Keith M Roberts to Kristin D Conniff

$370,000; 507 Horizon Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Gjr Investments LLC to Navin Javvaji

$345,500; 853 Shorewood Drive, Bartlett; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Zorn Trust to Boguslaw Pawel Koson

$330,000; 511 Tamarack Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Sohail Gilani to Dale M Wozniarski

$287,000; 1041 Dartmouth Drive, Bartlett; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Russell L Pusilo to Cody Pitman

$282,000; 1018 Georgian Place, Bartlett; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Rosemarie Macaione to Gregory D Warnecke Jr

$270,000; 1304 Filly Lane, Bartlett; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Frank P Bartolotta to Lesley A Pierce

$246,000; 445 Cromwell Cir Unit 4, Bartlett; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Ohlhaber Trust to Cristobal Martinez

$230,000; 1216 Dogwood Lane, Bartlett; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Price Trust to Rio Grande Properties Inc

Buffalo Grove

$724,500; 225 Farmstead Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 13, 2023, by K Hovnanian At Link Crossing L to Venu Kumar Nalabothula

$680,000; 221 Farmstead Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 13, 2023, by K Hovnanian At Link Crossing L to Srinivasa Narasimhalu

$570,000; 375 Didier Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 10, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Carlos M Oyervides Bazaldua

$465,000; 944 Bedford Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Eugene Litovsky to Devendra Khedekar

$450,000; 81 Copperwood Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Patrick T Madigan to Tatiana Zovnere

$418,000; 1347 Larchmont Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 16, 2023, by Srinivas S Mallela to Rajesh Sridharan

$318,000; 347 Dogwood Ter Unit 347, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Svetlana Zlotnik to Svetlana Borisova

$296,500; 400 E Dundee Rd Unit 111, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Agnieszka Oszkinis to Barbara Mithen

$176,000; 351 Town Place Cir Unit 405, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Luco Clarizio to Janusz Wolinski

$123,000; 1 Oak Creek Dr Unit 3307, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by Mikhail Fridman to Oleg Telychkan

Deer Park

$516,000; 21911 W. Tori Lane, Deer Park; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Lubo Zhou to Oles Oleksiyenko

$495,000; 20595 N Westpark Place, Deer Park; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Yuri Zamostin to Margaret M Grunewald

Des Plaines

$300,000; 1791 Sycamore St., Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 21, 2023, by Robin A Villarrubia to Sebastian Lechowicz

$215,000; 1454 Ashland Ave Unit 504, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 21, 2023, by Joy E Drake to Marta A Krol

$166,500; 8812 Briar Ct Unit 2A, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by Gloria J Manning to Roman A Lach

$165,000; 9133 Knight Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by Knutson Lynwood Jr to Maria G Pereira

$159,500; 960 Beau Dr Unit 305, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Evans 2004 Trust to Keyur Parekh

$156,500; 9390 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3N, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 21, 2023, by Vasly Myronyuk to Rojina Bhusal

Elk Grove Village

$208,000; 840 Wellington Ave Unit 506, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Paul Butera to Ivan Ivanov

$150,000; 1262 Maple Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by New Great Wall Rlty LLC to Jinging Rao

Hanover Park

$316,000; 6522 Lilac Blvd., Hanover Park; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by Nurlan Dzhunushaliev to Waleed M Sadek

$270,000; 2050 Osage Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Josephine Fitzpatrick to Pedro Garfias Gomez

$231,000; 5576 Carmel Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Calc Holdings LLC to Stanislav Manyk

$220,000; 1301 Hialeah Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on March 14, 2023, by Vrmtg Asset Trust to Luiza Perkowska

$220,000; 1119 Hialeah Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on March 9, 2023, by Charmaine F Libman to Jonathan Lehnert

$210,000; 1603 Liberty St., Hanover Park; Sold on March 10, 2023, by Piotr B Lukasik to Matthew Bakke

Hoffman Estates

$590,000; 1332 Caribou Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by Redfinow Borrower LLC to Uranchimeg Dorjsuren

$488,000; 1265 Mallard Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 21, 2023, by Adolfo Perez to Ariana Villalpando

$389,000; 2000 Carleton Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Mayank Srivastava to Gilberto Franco

$355,000; 1755 Monticello Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by Robert Onopiuk to Nichele Tardi

$322,000; 1485 Port Arthur Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by Lynne Cotshott to Eric J Meschewski

$290,000; 755 Alhambra Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Exeliq Realty LLC to Nikhil Chandrakant Parab

$217,500; 1935 Governors Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Gurdip S Sidhu to Bonifacio Wagan

$210,000; 1981 Blackberry Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by John Lee to Nader Mostafa

$173,000; 1576 Cornell Cir Unit 1, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Lisa M Kroll to Miguel Saldana Jr

$105,000; 710 Hill Dr Unit 8-205, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 21, 2023, by Carolina Rowland to Ankit Thakkar

Long Grove

$556,000; 5555 Old Field Road, Long Grove; Sold on March 17, 2023, by Lynn Falk to Uday Kanth Devaraja Venkata Hanuma

Mount Prospect

$679,000; 105 S Bobby Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by Keith Cichy to Justin Forrer

$440,000; 117 S Elm St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Inside Out Properties LLC to Richard Golding

$385,000; 1720 W Myrtle Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Prakash J Bhatt to Tea Bajrektarevic

$345,000; 114 S Lancaster St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Daniel Yourg to Eric Peters

$325,000; 103 W Euclid Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by Kutzer Trust to Alexander M Tita

$150,000; 1200 W Northwest Hwy Unit 108, Mount Prospect; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Fritz Trust to Eugene Jerzyk

Palatine

$656,000; 90 W Aldridge Ave., Palatine; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by James P Wendt to Martin Fish

$425,000; 958 N Hedgewood Drive, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Susan A Mitchell Trust to Derik J Harlow

$400,000; 133 W Palatine Rd Unit 201A, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Monson Trust to Paul M Stofcheck

$299,000; 540 E Thornhill Lane, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Nicolette Taylor Samson to Kent Chang

$268,000; 1435 N Waterbury Cir Unit 5Q, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Katie J Arnold to Deanna M Scatena

$260,000; 54 S Stonington Dr Unit 92, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Susan Durbin to James Richard Kolb

$197,000; 1412 N Sterling Ave Unit 203, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 21, 2023, by Tomasz A Jurek to Andrew Ciszek

$155,000; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 717, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by Spherian LLC to Kevin Joseph Casey

Prospect Heights $255,000; 305 W Marion Ave., Prospect Heights; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Mark S Foellmer to Yana Batozhynska

$240,000; 625 Edinburgh Ln Unit B, Prospect Heights; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Darlene Wilson

$175,000; 850 E Old Willow Rd Unit 110, Prospect Heights; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Barbara E Salasa to Sonia Mccarthy

$145,000; 934 E Old Willow Rd Unit 204, Prospect Heights; Sold on Feb. 21, 2023, by Louis G Apostol to Alberto Vicente Ugarte

Rolling Meadows

$353,000; 4349 Wilson Ave., Rolling Meadows; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Aaron Mcmahon to Pankaj Mishra

$250,000; 2603 Cardinal Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Lloyd M Francis to Timothy J Francis

$105,000; 2410 Algonquin Rd Unit 11, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Javier Chavez to Radostina Apostolova

Roselle

$436,500; 905 Hunter Drive, Roselle; Sold on March 8, 2023, by Brian Anderson to William Peter Schroeder

$320,000; 637 Stafford Drive, Roselle; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Kelly Skrabis to Jessica Sophie Braslavsky

$285,000; 495 Shadow Lake Bay, Roselle; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Terrence J Salat to Aysar Jasim

$251,000; 260 Rodenburg Rd Unit 0, Roselle; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Bozena Wasilewski to Catalin C Ladaru

$246,500; 296 Ashbury Ln E, Roselle; Sold on March 10, 2023, by James Rusch to Sandagdorj Bold

Schaumburg

$650,000; 422 Woodcroft Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Eun J Park to Johnathan Park

$281,500; 143 Lewis Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Hb1 Alternative Holdings LLC to Krzysztof Ponikiewski

$280,000; 2822 Meadow Ln Unit V2, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Nafka Popovic to Ewelina Baczewski

$280,000; 1610 Orchard Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by Devin Skopek to Keith Cerny

$269,000; 379 Fallbrook Ct Unit 17379, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Kevin M Kliner to Philip La Puma

$260,000; 434 Iverson Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Mary Frances Doolin to Grandview Capital LLC

$255,000; 1004 Westchester Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by Lois J Vorhauer to Marko Mandic

$238,000; 335 Hunterdon Ct Unit 2-335-A, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Kun Peng to Collan Oneill

$231,500; 2115 Southwind Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Bharathi Ramaswamy

$192,000; 102 Burr Oak Ln Unit C2, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 21, 2023, by Sandra H Hart to Magdelena Fejkiel

$120,000; 1256 Rosewood Ct Unit A1, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Judith L Aleksiak to Jacqueline M Lachajczyk

Streamwood

$315,000; 73 Tall Grass Court, Streamwood; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by David D Pedersen to Anthony R Provenzano

$300,000; 111 Timber Trail, Streamwood; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by Ruben D Garcia to Kim N Dang

$176,000; 1077 Bristol Court, Streamwood; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Arp Residential Properties LLC to Choctaw American Insurance Inc

Wheeling

$335,000; 924 Wilshire Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Keybell LLC to Oleh Uretii

$332,000; 1478 Chippewa Trail, Wheeling; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Corey Leber to Michelle Emily Martinez

$260,000; 157 W Jeffery Ave., Wheeling; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by Susana Ramirez Callejas to Rodion Turovets

$239,900; 201 E Manchester Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Ronald B Heine to Chavez Jones

$215,000; 1412 Shore Ct Unit D1, Wheeling; Sold on Feb. 24, 2023, by Miguel Sanguino to Elizabeth Wozencraft

$180,000; 1327 Wye Ct Unit 78-B, Wheeling; Sold on Feb. 22, 2023, by Robert Howenstine to Yu Wang

$147,000; 831 Valley Stream Dr Unit A, Wheeling; Sold on Feb. 23, 2023, by Maria Elena Garcia to Omar Nathaniel

