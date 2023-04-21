 

Batavia starts reminding shoppers to bring their own bags, as July 1 bag fee approaches

  • Batavia will begin implementing a 10-cent bag fee for all single-use shopping bags shoppers receive at stores in town as a deterrent to using plastic and paper bags starting in July and began a "Bring Your Own Bag" education campaign Friday.

Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 4/21/2023 12:14 PM

Batavia is reminding shoppers that come July 1, they will have to pay for each single-use shopping bag they get at its stores.

It launched the "BYOB* -- Bring Your Own Bag" education campaign Friday.

 

The City Council voted in November to impose a 10-cent bag fee.

On cityofbatavia.net as well as social media, and in city newsletters, posters, stickers and other materials, shoppers can learn about reusable bags, details about the fee and tips for making reusable bags part of their shopping routines.

The fee will be charged on paper and plastic bags, at stores larger than 5,000 square feet. For comparison purposes, the convenience store at the new Casey's gasoline station is 4,600 square feet; the downtown Walgreens is 14,500 square feet.

It will not be charged at restaurants or pharmacies, nor will it be charged for bags for produce, meat and baked goods.

The stores will retain 4 cents of the fee.

In a news release, Alderwoman Jennifer Baerren said the bag fee's aim is to decrease non-reusable bags, not generate revenue.

"I am excited to see the money collected in these fees decline year over year," Baerren said. "However, with the fees collected, I will push with the council to fund environmental projects that currently do not have funding identified."

Article Comments
