Aurora giving away mulch
Updated 4/21/2023 2:11 PM
Aurora is giving away mulch to celebrate Earth Day. The mulch pile on the northwest corner of Illinois Avenue and Route 25 is open around the clock, while supplies last. Bring gloves, shovels and containers in which to put the mulch.
