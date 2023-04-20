West Dundee approves $31.8 million budget

Road work, new water meters and three new full-time employees are among the expenses included in West Dundee's recently approved budget.

Village trustees approved the $31.8 million budget, which includes $13.46 million in general operating expenses. The remaining expenses include special taxing districts, the water and sewer fund and debt repayment.

The budget allocates roughly $1 million for the water meter replacement project. The village plans to replace all water meters this year, Village Manager Joe Cavallaro said.

Residents will receive notices in advance advising when their water meters will be replaced.

The village also has set aside money to hire a firefighter, analyst and water operator, documents show. Officials also anticipate increased personnel costs based on union agreements.

The village will continue its annual road program allocating $1.1 million for road improvements across the village, Cavallaro said.

Cavallaro said officials don't anticipate a property tax rate increase based on a previously approved levy.