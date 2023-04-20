Villa Park man charged with trying to sell illegal pot products to boys
Updated 4/20/2023 6:44 PM
A Villa Park man has been charged with attempting to sell illegal cannabis products to a group of young boys at a McDonald's in town.
Ryan Setaram, 24, is charged with one count of armed violence and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, police officials said in a news release.
Setaram was apprehended April 11 after Villa Park police responded to a report of a man trying to sell cannabis cartidges. Police found Setaram was in possession of the cartridges, 16.2 grams of cannabis, Xanax pills, more than 15 grams of cocaine and a loaded firearm, according to the release, and was taken into custody.
Article Comments
