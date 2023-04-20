 

Suburbs under tornado watch until 8 p.m.

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 4/20/2023 2:31 PM

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a tornado watch for the suburbs, along with parts of Wisconsin and Iowa, until 8 p.m.

In addition to tornadoes, severe storms capable of producing hail and damaging winds are possible.

