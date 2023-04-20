National grocer could move into former Blue Goose Market space in St. Charles

A national grocer could move into the former Blue Goose Market in downtown St. Charles, according to records and a city official.

The business recently filed paperwork with the city seeking to install a new 20-foot sign at the location of the former market.

While the city is still keeping the business' identity confidential, officials are working to bring a "premium national grocer" to the location, St. Charles Economic Development Director Derek Conley said.

The store has been vacant since March 2022, when Blue Goose Market closed after more than 90 years in business.

While mystery still shrouds the prospective new occupant, a company filed paperwork with the city last week seeking permission to add a 20-foot pylon sign outside the former grocery store at 300 S. 2nd St.

The company that filed the application, SDGFTU, LLC, is managed by Matthew Hendy of Chicago, according to records filed online with the Illinois Secretary of State.

Hendy did not reveal what name will appear on the sign, but said he is excited to bring the business to the community, and is looking forward to beginning the public process.

A public hearing before the city's plan commission is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in the council chambers at city hall. The commission would make a recommendation to the city council, before that body would consider the request.