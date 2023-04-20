Four-story self-storage building proposed in Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove officials are weighing a proposal for a four-story, 113,000-square-foot self storage facility near Lake-Cook Road and Lexington Drive. Courtesy of Buffalo Grove

A new four-story self-storage facility could be springing up on the lot that includes the Ricky Rockets gas station at the northeast corner of Lake-Cook Road and Lexington Drive in Buffalo Grove.

Buffalo Grove trustees this week referred the proposal to the village's planning and zoning commission for further review.

The plan from Buffalo Grove Self Storage LLC calls for an approximately 113,000-square-foot, climate-controlled facility on 3.2 acres at 105 Lexington Drive. It would include 771 storage units, with most accessed from a drive-in loading area on the south side of the building. A small office would be located on the west side of the building.

Buffalo Grove Community Development Director Nicole Woods said that type of facility was discussed for the property when the village approved the Ricky Rockets gas station in 2021.

Jeff Budgell, project architect, said most of the loading and unloading will be done on the interior, though there will be exterior access doors for people that want to quickly grab something or drop something off.

The site, he said, will be managed by a national operator and security cameras will be installed inside and outside the building.

"The building itself is very quiet," Budgell said. "It's very benign, well lit but not overlit in the evenings. It's very secure."