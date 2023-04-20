Firefighter memorial, mausoleum among 10 winners of Elgin preservation awards

Elgin Parks Superintendent Greg Hulke was named a winner of a Mayor's Award for Preservation for promoting and organizing the complete restoration of the Gilbert Snow Mausoleum, seen here in before and after photos, that was constructed in 1919 at Bluff City Cemetery. Courtesy of the City Of Elgin

The winners are in for the 33rd Elgin Mayor's Awards for Preservation.

Given annually by the mayor based upon recommendations from the Elgin Heritage Commission, the awards recognize those who have preserved and promoted the historic architecture, neighborhoods and cultural resources of Elgin.

"This year we've got a wide variety of projects and people who have done great work in preservation," said Christen Sundquist, the city's historic preservation planner.

The 10 winners are:

• Hummingbird Group: For a rehab project at 120 Tennyson Court.

• Full Circle Communities: For their restoration and adaptive reuse of the historic 1912 Larkin Home for Children at 1212 Larkin Ave.

• Illinois Firefighter Memorial Plaza: For the construction of a memorial plaza that recognizes past, present and future firefighters, at the Elgin National Watch Historic District's Fire Barn Museum.

• Friends of the Lords Park Zoo: For their continued offering of free public programs at the zoo every summer, and for their work in designating the zoo's interior as Tefft's Farm Zoo in June 2022.

• Mark and Ernestine Rekowski: For their continued preservation over 20 years of ownership of the historic 1929 Lucille Apartments at 400 Douglas Ave., within the Spring-Douglas Historic District.

• Matthew Martin: For providing free architectural services for the Nancy Kimball Cobblestone Home and for his volunteer work as chair of the Elgin Historic House Tour.

• Mike and Corey Lago: For their rehabilitation of 160 Lovell St.

• Preservation of Affordable Housing: For their rehabilitation of the 1899 Abby C. Wing School at 260 Center St.

• Greg Hulke: For promoting and organizing the restoration of the Gilbert Snow Mausoleum constructed in 1919 at Bluff City Cemetery.

• Trish LaFleur: For her years of volunteering as the graphic designer for the Gifford Park Association, leading the design and updates to its website and creating the annual Historic House Tour booklets.

Additionally, building plaques will be presented to eight Elgin homeowners who have researched the history and architecture of their historic homes this year. One bungalow thematic historic district plaque also will be awarded.

A ceremony honoring the winners will be held May 2 at Friday's Party Room, historically known as the Waverly House Stables, 219 W. Highland Ave.

It's an appropriate site for a preservation awards ceremony. The edifice, which dates to 1852, is one of six cobblestone construction buildings that still remain in Elgin.

"We're really excited to show off the unique characteristics of this structure," Sundquist said.

The public is invited to watch the livestream of the ceremony at 7 p.m. on the city's YouTube channel.