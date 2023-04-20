District 79 to hold special education meeting
Updated 4/20/2023 12:56 PM
Fremont District 79 officials will meet at 3:30 p.m. on May 22 to discuss the district's plans for providing special education services to students with disabilities who attend private schools or are home-schooled within the district for the 2023-24 school year.
Parents of home-schooled students who have been or may be identified with a disability and live within the boundaries of District 79 are urged to attend.
The meeting will take place over a Zoom conference call.
To register or for more information email dsteagall@fsd79.org.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.