Aurora man found guilty of 14 felony counts in 2018 assault

An Aurora man was found guilty Saturday of 14 felony counts after breaking into a woman's home in 2018 and sexually assaulting her.

Thaddeus Jones, 26, faces up to 120 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He will be sentenced May 30.

DuPage County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a home invasion at approximately 7:15 a.m. March 23, 2018. After breaking into the unidentified woman's home in unincorporated Naperville, Jones assaulted the victim, forced her into her car and then drove to her bank, where she was forced to withdraw money for him, police officials said in a news release.

Jones then drove back to the woman's home, where she was able to escape and report the incident. Jones fled the scene in the woman's car and was apprehended at a Naperville motel later that day.