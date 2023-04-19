Two killed when UTV crashes into tree near Antioch
Updated 4/19/2023 7:05 AM
Two people were killed late Tuesday when a utility task vehicle crashed into a tree near Antioch.
The UTV was traveling on West Dressel Road near Douglas Avenue when it left the road for an unknown reason and crashed into the tree at about 9:45 p.m., according to Lake County sheriff's office report.
A 56-year-old Lake County man driving the UTV and a 50-year-old Lake County woman were both partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Neither were wearing a helmet or seat belt, sheriff's officials said.
The crash remains under investigation, officials said.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.