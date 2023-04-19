Two killed when UTV crashes into tree near Antioch

Two people were killed late Tuesday when a utility task vehicle crashed into a tree near Antioch.

The UTV was traveling on West Dressel Road near Douglas Avenue when it left the road for an unknown reason and crashed into the tree at about 9:45 p.m., according to Lake County sheriff's office report.

A 56-year-old Lake County man driving the UTV and a 50-year-old Lake County woman were both partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Neither were wearing a helmet or seat belt, sheriff's officials said.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.