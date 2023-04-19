Route 83 resurfacing in Round Lake Beach, Lake Villa

Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures on Route 83 from south of Hook Drive in Round Lake Beach to Lake Avenue in Lake Villa for road work. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the $2.1 million project was to get underway, weather permitting Wednesday with completion in July. The project consists of resurfacing the 2.62-mile stretch, building new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps and replacing deteriorated curbs. Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction. Visit idot.illinois.gov for more information on IDOT projects. For traffic and road conditions visit gettingaroundillinois.com.