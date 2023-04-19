One dead, three injured in 2-car crash in Wadsworth

A 76-year-old man died and three others were injured in a two-car crash at the intersection of Route 173 and Mill Creek Road in Wadsworth Tuesday afternoon, officials said Wednesday.

The man, whose name was not released by authorities, was a passenger in a Hyundai sedan being driven by a 45-year-old Milwaukee woman. Lake County sheriff's officials said the woman was driving north on Mill Creek Road just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The woman failed to stop at the stop sign before the road's intersection with Route 173 and her car was struck by an eastbound Volkswagen sedan being driven by a 39-year-old Lake Villa man, officials said.

The 76-year-old man, who was seated behind the driver, was rushed to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital in Wisconsin but was pronounced dead shortly before arriving. Officials said the man was from Mexico.

The three other people in the Hyundai, including the driver and two other passengers, received non-life-threatening injuries and also were taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie. The driver of the Volkswagen was uninjured, officials said.

The crash is being investigated by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.