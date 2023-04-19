Missing sailor's body found in Waukegan Harbor

Waukegan authorities retrieved a body Wednesday night from Waukegan Harbor that has been identified as a sailor who went missing last month.

ComEd employees working near Waukegan Harbor on Wednesday alerted officers on a nearby traffic stop and reported seeing what they thought was a body in the water, officials said.

An officer went into the water and brought the body to shore. The body was later identified as Seamus Gray, 21, a Navy sailor missing since March 18, according to a news release from the Waukegan Police Department.

The Lake County Coroner's Office has scheduled an autopsy for Friday.

Gray's death remains under investigation by the Waukegan Police Department and the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service