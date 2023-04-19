Accused car thief injured in crash while fleeing Rosemont police

A 24-year-old accused car thief was injured in a Tuesday morning crash in Rosemont after attempting to flee from police.

Rosemont police said a silver 2017 Kia Sportage reportedly stolen out of Chicago late last month was spotted by one of the village's license plate readers just before 9 a.m. at Balmoral Avenue and Interstate 294.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later near Balmoral and Pearl avenues and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, a 24-year-old Chicago man, ignored police and attempted to flee, ultimately crashing into two vehicles and flipping over near the intersection of Mannheim Road and Lawrence Avenue, police said.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Four other people suffered minor injuries in the crash and were treated and released at the scene, authorities said.

The accused car thief is expected to be charged when he is released from the hospital, police said.