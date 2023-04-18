Reports: Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Elgin
Updated 4/18/2023 7:51 AM
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Route 25 in Elgin earlier today, multiple media outlets are reporting.
Traffic-monitoring website sigalert.com is reporting Route 25 is closed between Graham Street and Hammond Avenue as authorities investigate the fatal accident that was reported just after 6:30 a.m.
CBS 2 Chicago is reporting the crash resulted in a fatality and involved a white utility van with damage to the driver's side front end.
It's unclear if the driver of the van suffered any injuries.
