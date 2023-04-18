Pancake breakfast to support first responders
Updated 4/18/2023 4:00 PM
During Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Dundee Township Park District and the Carpentersville police and fire departments are hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on May 12. It will run from 8 to 10 a.m. at the park district's Adult Activities Center, 665 Barrington Ave., Carpentersville. Proceeds will go to two nonprofits supporting the mental health of first responders: Illinois Firefighter Peer Support and 100 Club of Illinois.
Article Comments
