Pair charged in wake of attempted robbery outside Grayslake ice cream shop

Two men have been charged after an April 3 attempted robbery outside The Freeze in Grayslake, police announced Tuesday.

Authorities said in an earlier news release that two men had approached two female employees in the parking lot about 11:20 p.m. after the ice cream shop had closed.

The workers had been sitting in their vehicles when the pair demanded money, and one hit a victim through her open window, police said.

Samuel P. Gil, 29, who lives in an unincorporated area near Grayslake, was charged with vehicular invasion, attempted robbery and aggravated battery. Gil was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and is being held in the Lake County jail on $350,000 bail.

Joshua D, Adams, 26, of Hainesville ran from the scene and was captured shortly after the crime, police said. He was charged with disorderly conduct.