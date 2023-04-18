Opposites but 'role models': Arlington Heights fetes outgoing trustees Scaletta and Canty

Outgoing Arlington Heights Trustees John Scaletta and Mary Beth Canty are two completely different individuals and two completely different independent thinkers, their colleague Trustee Jim Tinaglia said.

But both were "role models" for how they did their work as members of the village board, said Tinaglia, one of several elected officials to fete Scaletta and Canty at their final village board meeting Monday night.

Scaletta, the most senior village trustee who spent 16 years on the elected panel, decided last October not to seek a fifth term. Canty has been doing double duty since January, when she was sworn in as Democratic representative for the 54th state House District.

Waiting in the wings to take their places on the dais are Scott Shirley, the former village public works director, and Wendy Dunnington, a teaching assistant and community volunteer. They will be sworn in May 1.

But Monday was Scaletta and Canty's night -- during the public board meeting and at a premeeting reception filled with a who's who of Arlington Heights, including representatives of other governmental boards and community organizations.

Calling Scaletta "probably the hardest-working village board member" he's known, Mayor Tom Hayes noted Scaletta's intense preparation before meetings, and questioning during.

"Always comes prepared. Always has a lot of tough questions. They're great. We need that. Because it shows that we're dedicated to analyzing the issue thoroughly and carefully and making sure we take serious our obligations. ... And nobody has done it better and with more seriousness than John," Hayes said.

But, the mayor quipped, "John, I'm gonna miss you dearly, but I'm not gonna miss the fact that our meetings will be a few minutes shorter as a result of (your) not being on the board anymore."

Scaletta cited as accomplishments a change to the village's fiscal year so that the board was budgeting before it was levying taxes, the response to the emerald ash borer, flooding mitigation efforts, paying down pension obligations, and hiring Village Manager Randy Recklaus to oversee day-to-day operations at village hall.

Scaletta urged the board to be fiscally responsible, eliminate the vehicle sticker and make decisions in the best interest of residents.

"I pledge to stay involved because I genuinely love this community," he said.

Hayes -- Canty's political polar opposite on the panel the past four years -- was complimentary Monday night, calling her a dedicated public servant whom he looks forward to working with in her new role.

"Mary Beth has brought many things to this village board," Hayes said. "She's really brought a great deal of diversity in many different ways, including diversity of thought. And I want to thank you, Mary Beth, for bringing my 1950s mentality into at least the 1960s."

Canty acknowledged she and Hayes sometimes "challenged" each other in the public forum.

"But I appreciate that you can take that with a sense of humor and know the spirit in which it was intended," she told him. "Because what I have learned in being on this board is how much every member of this board cares so very deeply about the people of this community and how hard they work to make sure that they are transparent with everybody, even when we don't agree on how we should get there. ... But I do believe that we find our way to do what is right for the community."