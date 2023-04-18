MWRD offering free tree saplings to Cook County residents

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District is offering free tree saplings to Cook County residents as part of its Restore the Canopy program.

Various kinds of native saplings, such as bur oak, swamp white oak, bald cypress and red oak, are available to residents, community groups and schools. Pickup at any one of six MWRD plants is available from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday through October.

Distribution sites include the Egan Water Reclamation Plant, 550 South Meacham Road, Schaumburg; Hanover Park Water Reclamation Plant, 1220 Sycamore Ave., Hanover Park; Kirie Water Reclamation Plant, 701 W. Oakton St., Des Plaines; Calumet Water Reclamation Plant, 400 E. 130th St., Chicago; O'Brien Water Reclamation Plant, 3500 Howard St., Skokie; and Stickney Water Reclamation Plant, 6001 W. Pershing Road, Cicero.

For more information, visit mwrd.org/treesrestore-canopy.