Man removing goose from road struck and killed by van near Elgin

Authorities said a West Chicago man who was trying to remove a goose from the road earlier today near Elgin was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

According to officials at the Kane County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old West Chicago resident Rateb Arqan was driving south on Route 25 at about 6 a.m. when he pulled over to the side of the road and got out of his vehicle to shoo away the goose.

A southbound work van driven by 29-year-old Juan Padilla-Regalado of Elgin struck Arqan, killing him, authorities said.

Padilla-Regalado was treated and released at the scene.

No citations have been issued yet.

The investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing, sheriff's officials said.

Route 25 remains closed between Graham Street and Hammond Avenue.

Anyone who might have witnesses the crash is urged to contact the sheriff's office investigations team at (630) 444-1103.