Gacy prosecutor Robert Egan dies at 74
Updated 4/18/2023 4:58 PM
Robert Egan's wife, Tracy, remembers her husband as a gifted storyteller, though she said he rarely spared the gory details, even at the dinner table.
After decades working in criminal law, he had plenty of material.
One of Egan's most notorious cases was the trial of Chicago-area serial killer John Wayne Gacy, for which he served as a lead prosecutor. Gacy, known as the "Killer Clown," was put to death for murdering at least 33 young men and boys in the 1970s.
Egan died April 6 of complications from pneumonia. He was 74 and had recently been diagnosed with cancer, Tracy Egan said.
