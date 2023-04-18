Former ComEd CEO testifies secretly recorded call actually 'proves my innocence'

Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore held her ground while being cross-examined by a federal prosecutor in her corruption trial Tuesday, insisting that a secretly recorded call central to the feds' case against her "proves my innocence."

She did so while going toe to toe with Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker, who questioned Pramaggiore for around two and a half hours and challenged the assertions Pramaggiore made Monday on the witness stand.

FBI cooperator Fidel Marquez had told Pramaggiore during that call that people paid by ComEd through a contractor "pretty much collect a check" without doing any work -- even naming one as former 13th Ward Alderman Frank Olivo.

But Pramaggiore claimed she didn't realize they were tied to then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Pramaggiore told Streicker she had forgotten about the call by the time two FBI agents served her with a search warrant for her cell phone on May 14, 2019.

