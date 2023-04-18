Dumpster fire threatens Libertyville building
Updated 4/18/2023 4:33 PM
The Libertyville Fire Department responded first to the fire on Tempel Drive, at 10:18 a.m., according to a news release. Extra aid was requested due to the size of the building.
Crews extinguished the fire in less than 30 minutes, the news release said.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.