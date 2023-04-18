 

Des Plaines city manager gets a raise

 
Des Plaines City Manager Michael G. Bartholomew will get a 2% pay raise as part of a new, one-year contract.

Bartholomew's base annual salary will increase to roughly $273,278, up from $267,920. He'll also receive a one-time $7,000 bonus.

 

The city council approved the salary bump and bonus Monday night.

