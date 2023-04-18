Batavia won't extend contract with bike share provider

The Batavia City Council voted Monday against renewing its contract with bike share service provider Koloni, Inc.

The company provided bike share services for the past three years, as part of the Fox Valley Bike Share program, which began in the fall of 2020 and also involves Elgin, Aurora and Montgomery.

The program allows customers to rent and return bikes through Koloni's app at any of several locations in the participating communities. Batavia had two bike rental stations, one at the Batavia Depot Museum and the other at the South Riverwalk Plaza.

"There was a lukewarm reception. It seems that this may not be the right program for us," Alderman Dan Chanzit said.

"I'd be happy to discuss this again in committee," he added. "We could bring it back bigger and stronger another year."

City Administrator Laura Newman said that the contract with Koloni was not included in this year's city budget.

The city made $280 in commissions from the bikes, according to Newman.

At least one council member expressed disappointment about the decision.

"It seemed to work here well," said Alderman Abby Beck. "I know we're going into strategic planning, we have an active transportation plan. If this doesn't fly, then is there something that Batavia could still do?"