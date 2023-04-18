$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Elgin

A lucky lottery player is holding a winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Elgin worth $1 million.

The ticket, which matched five numbers in Friday's drawing to win the contest's second-biggest prize, was purchased at the Circle K at 460 S. McLean Blvd. The owner of the gas station will receive a 1% cash bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner is the third Mega Millions millionaire in Illinois this year. A winning ticket purchased in Evanston in January has so far gone unclaimed.

The $476 million Mega Millions jackpot was won Friday evening by someone who purchased a ticket in New York. The winning numbers were 23-27-41-48-51, with 22 as the Mega Ball.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night.