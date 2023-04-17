South Elgin man accused of stabbing his mother to death

A South Elgin man has been charged with stabbing his mother to death Sunday.

Bail was set Monday at $2 million for Michal Wybraniec, 30. He remained in custody at the Kane County jail, pending a scheduled April 26 court appearance.

Wybraniec is charged with first-degree murder and armed violence, the Kane County state's attorney's office said in a news release.

Authorities allege that he stabbed Beata Wybraniec multiple times with a knife while in the home they shared on Thornwood Way.

Beata Wybraniec tried to flee, but her son caught her outside and resumed stabbing her, according to the state's attorney's office.

If convicted, Wybraniec could be sentenced to 20 to 60 years in prison.