Second recreational pot shop set to open Tuesday in St. Charles

St. Charles' second recreational marijuana dispensary is set to open Tuesday in this former sports bar space at 584 S. Randall Road. Eric Schelkopf/Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles' second recreational marijuana dispensary is set to open its doors Tuesday.

The St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. as part of a soft opening for Consume Cannabis' new location at 584 S. Randall Road.

Under city rules, two recreational marijuana dispensaries can locate in St. Charles -- one on the east side of the Fox River and one on the west side. The city's first recreational marijuana dispensary, Zen Leaf, opened in 2021 in the former Jared Jewelry store in the Main Street Commons shopping center in St. Charles.

Consume Cannabis' plan to open in the 4,146-square-foot former sports bar space on Randall Road was approved by the city council in November.

Those opposed t included 1st Ward Alderman Ron Silkaitis and 2nd Ward Alderman Rita Payleitner, both of whom voted in 2019 against allowing any recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city.

"I still don't believe we need this in St. Charles," Silkaitis previously said. "It is not what our image is about, in my opinion."

In October, a majority of city plan commissioners recommended approval of the Consume Cannabis proposal, with the condition that crosswalks, stop signs or speed bumps be installed to help control traffic flow and increase safety for pedestrians walking back and forth to their vehicles.

The St. Charles location is Consume Cannabis' fifth dispensary in Illinois. Others are in Oakbrook Terrace, Marion, Chicago and Carbondale.

Consumption of the products in the space is not allowed and plans call for a minimum of one licensed armed security guard in the building at all times staff is present, whether during public hours or not. The facility also will have a state-of-the-art security system, including camera surveillance of the entire facility.

Business hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.