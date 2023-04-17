Open Elgin offers an insider's view of some of the city's unique buildings

The U-46 Planetarium and Observatory, built by the Elgin National Watch Co. in 1910 and on the National Register of Historic Places, is among nearly 30 sites that will be featured during Open Elgin on April 29. Daily Herald File Photos

The art deco Elgin Armory building was completed for $125,000 in 1939 as part of a Works Progress Administration project and has served as a longtime home for the Illinois National Guard. Courtesy of James Harvey

Ever drive past the many historic, interesting or just plain odd buildings in Elgin and wonder what's behind the doors?

Open Elgin, a self-guided architectural tour featuring 29 buildings in and around the city's downtown, will open those doors for you.

The free event, which takes place April 29, is back after a three-year pandemic hiatus.

"We're thrilled that we're able to do this again and engage people around this area with all the fabulous architecture we have," event co-chair Denise Raleigh said.

The tour will run from 1 to 4 p.m. It features schools, churches, office buildings and myriad other spaces that, in some cases, usually are not open to the public, have limited availability or charge an entrance fee.

A full list of the buildings with information on the history of each one is available at OpenElgin.com, where you also can find and download a map.

Each building on the tour will have a red "Open Elgin" flag at its entrance to make it easily identifiable. Volunteers will be stationed at each location to answer questions and provide guidance.

The event is similar to Chicago's citywide Open House Chicago. It is sponsored by the Enhancing Elgin Committee of the Elgin Development Group, a division of the Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce. Committee members include the city of Elgin, Elgin Area School District U-46, Judson University, the Elgin History Museum, the Elgin Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Downtown Neighborhood Association and the Gail Borden Public Library.

"We've seen that this event draws people to this area from all over," Raleigh said.

Raleigh said the U-46 observatory annually is the event's most visited site. There also are several new stops on the tour, including the Illinois National Guard Armory with its 2-ton eagles standing watch at its doors and the former Volsch Bros. Meat Market that now is home to Inspired Realty.

The event also could be one of the last chances for the public to tour McKinley Elementary School, whose days might be numbered after voters' recent approval of $179 million to replace aging schools in U-46.

Printed maps are available at the Elgin chamber office at 31 S. Grove Ave. before the event and at all the sites on April 29.