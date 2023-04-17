Library to host virtual workshop with bestselling author and illustrator

Celebrate Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 6, with a free virtual workshop featuring New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Jarrett J. Krosoczka.

The event will be presented via Zoom at 10 a.m. by the Cook Memorial Public Library District

Krosoczka creates books with humor, heart and respect for young reader qualities that have made his titles favorites over the last 20 years.

Sharpen your pencils, bring out the paper, and find your inner artist. The event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries.

To register, call (847) 362-2330, visit cooklib.org/events or the library, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville.