KidsMatter offering free classes for students interested in health care careers

Naperville-based KidsMatter is offering free summer classes for high school students interested in health care careers.

The SpringBoard Series is a collaboration between KidsMatter and the KidsMatter Senior High Board, College of DuPage, Naperville Unit District 203, Indian Prairie Unit District 204, Edward-Elmhurst Health, Linden Oaks Behavioral Health, and other key partners.

Two summer classes are sponsored in part by the Edward-Elmhurst Health Community Investment Fund. All costs, including books and fees, are covered, and transportation assistance for students may be available.

Thirty students will be accepted for each class. Further information, class requirements and applications are available at kidsmatter2us.org/springboard-series. Applications must be received by April 28 and students will be notified of acceptance the week of May 8.