Good turnout for retooled Green Living Fair in its new location

Despite three years off and a new location, the retooled Green Living Fair held Saturday at the University Center of Lake County in Grayslake attracted about 600 visitors. Courtesy of Town and Country Garden Club of Libertyville

A used bike collection by Working Bikes of Chicago was part of the Green Living Fair in Lake County on Saturday at the University Center of Lake County in Grayslake. Courtesy of Town and Country Garden Club of Libertyville

Organizers were pleased with the turnout for the return of Lake County's Green Living Fair in a new location after a three-year pandemic absence.

Based on general observations, a count of cars in the parking lot and the number of reusable bags given away, an estimated 600 people gathered Saturday for the free event at the University Center of Lake County on the College of Lake County campus in Grayslake.

The four-hour fair featured about 50 organizations and environmental groups providing information, as well as artisan vendors selling honey, peaches and other products.

Students from John R. Lewis Middle School in Waukegan made fruit smoothies, and environmental clubs from Libertyville and Carmel high schools created interactive games. A solar house, beekeeping equipment and a pedal-powered turntable were among the demonstrations.

Plants and green giveaways and food trucks also were part of the event, and visitors brought bikes, eyeglasses and shoes to be recycled.

"It was a total sensory experience, and the vibe was festival-like and fun," said Paula Lubenow, a board member of the fair's lead organizer, Town & Country Garden Club of Libertyville.

"We had a great cross-section of age groups attend -- students, older people and young families. It was wonderful to see it all come together after a year of planning and coordination and so many moving parts," she added.

The Green Living Fair debuted about 15 years ago in Gurnee and was held for many years in downtown Libertyville.

Past attendees who wanted to see how the fair may have changed, a central location and crossover traffic from CLC campus tours and Maker Faire Lake County may have contributed to the interest.

"Honestly, we did not know what to expect," said David Husemoller, CLC's sustainability manager. "It was a really great turnout with lots of positive energy. People are looking for different ways to make a positive difference in the world and for others who can help them on that path."

April is Earth Month, and there still are opportunities to learn more about the environment and get involved, according to Sustainable CLC. Visit the Earth Month calendar at clcillinois.edu/events/earth-month for more information.

Also, Husemoller talks about green doings in a podcast at CLC connects and informational exhibits created by the CLC Sustainability Club are on display at the Grayslake Area Public Library, 100 Library Lane.