Four-year-old boy killed in Kane County crash

A four-year-old boy is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sunday in unincorporated Kaneville Township, authorities said.

The boy, Logan Ortiz, was in a 2017 Chevy Trax driven by Jessica Ortiz, 34, of Cortland, when the crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at Keslinger and West County line roads, just south of Maple Park.

An initial investigation showed Ortiz's SUV was westbound on Keslinger when it drove through a stop sign at West County Line and collided with a northbound Toyota RAV4, Kane County sheriff's police said. There is no stop sign for traffic on West County Line Road at that intersection, according to the sheriff's office.

Logan Ortiz was taken from the scene to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva with life-threatening injuries and then transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

Jessica Ortiz and a 10-year-old passenger in her car, Landon Ortiz, were treated for injuries at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and released.

The driver of the Toyota, Abby Hyslop, 16, of St. Charles, was treated for her injuries at the scene, sheriff's police said.

The crash remains under investigation and, as of Monday, no tickets had been issued. Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol contributed.

Both passengers in the Chevy were wearing seat belts and the 4-year-old boy in the rear seat was secured in a child safety seat, authorities said.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information about the crash can contact the Kane County Investigations Division at (630) 444-1103.