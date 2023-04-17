County by county, here are the 2023 construction hot spots in your neighborhood

Road construction is coming to a neighborhood near you. Here's a look at some state and local projects across the region.

Cook County

• Repaving on County line Road between Grand Avenue and Lake Street near Elmhurst.

• Rebuilding the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Wolf Road in Mount Prospect.

• Resurfacing on Central Road between New Wilke and Arlington Heights roads.

• Resurfacing on Schaumburg Road from Meacham to Martingale roads, and Sutton Road to East Avenue.

• Resurfacing on Euclid Road between Roselle and Plum Grove roads.

• Resurfacing on Lake-Cook Road between Arlington Heights Road and Raupp Boulevard.

• Resurfacing on Nerge Road between Roselle and Rohlwing roads.

• Resurfacing on Quentin Road between Northwest Highway and Lake-Cook Road.

• Resurfacing on Roselle Road between Euclid and Baldwin roads, and Wise and Higgins roads.

• Resurfacing Route 83 between Buffalo Grove Road to Old Checker Road in Buffalo Grove.

• Repairing the Miner Street and Touhy Avenue bridges over the Des Plaines River in Des Plaines.

• Resurfacing Oakton Street Between River Road and Riverside Drive/Algonquin Road in Des Plaines.

DuPage/Will counties

• Resurfacing on Army Trail Road from Schmale Road to Route 53, and on Wehrli Road/College Road from 75th Street to Maple Avenue.

• Resurfacing on Eola Road from I-88 to Route 56.

• Resurfacing on Ferry Road from Eola Road to Route 59.

• Resurfacing on Jewell Road from County Farm Road to Gary Avenue.

• Resurfacing on Maple Avenue from Route 53 to Belmont Road.

• Resurfacing on Midwest Road/Summit Avenue from I-88 to Route 38.

• Resurfacing on River Road from Ferry Road to Warrenville Road.

• Resurfacing on Plainfield/Naperville Road north of 127th Street to 87th Street.

• Rebuilding and widening I-80 between Ridge Road in Minooka and Route 30 in Joliet.

Lake County

• Reconstructing, widening Aptakisic Road between Route 83 and Buffalo Grove Road.

• Roundabout construction on Darrell Road in the Wauconda area.

• Improvements at Miller Road and Route 12 in Lake Zurich.

• Winchester Road resurfacing between Route 83 and Route 21.

• Bridge construction at Stearns School Road, requiring closures.

• Reconstructing and widening the intersection of Route 176 and Nish Road.

• Reconstruction on Route 132 between Cleveland and Central avenues.

Kane County

• Building the Bliss/Main/Fabyan Roundabout Intersection Improvement west of Batavia.

• Work on the Dauberman Road extension from Route 30 to Granart Road near Sugar Grove.

• Installing ADA ramp improvements at 71 locations at intersections along Randall and Bowes roads and McLean Boulevard.

• Improvements to Montgomery Road at the Virgil Gilman Trail for a bicycle/pedestrian-friendly crossing in the Aurora area.

• Fabyan Parkway bridge embankment grading and drainage improvement under the bridge adjacent to the Fox River Trail.

• Culvert replacements on Harmony and Jericho roads.

• Widening and resurfacing on Countryside Avenue.

McHenry County*

• Rehabbing and improving the Johnsburg Road bridge over Dutch Creek in Johnsburg.

• Milling and resurfacing on Pyott Road in Lake in the Hills.

• Resurfacing Lakewood Road between Ackman and Algonquin roads.

• Resurfacing West Union Road between Route 20 and Water Tower Lane.

• Resurfacing South Union Road between Route 20 and West Union Road.

• Resurfacing North Union Road between Highbridge Road and Route 176.

* Final project approvals are pending.

Source: IDOT, county transportation departments.