County by county, here are the 2023 construction hot spots in your neighborhood
Road construction is coming to a neighborhood near you. Here's a look at some state and local projects across the region.
Cook County
• Repaving on County line Road between Grand Avenue and Lake Street near Elmhurst.
• Rebuilding the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Wolf Road in Mount Prospect.
• Resurfacing on Central Road between New Wilke and Arlington Heights roads.
• Resurfacing on Schaumburg Road from Meacham to Martingale roads, and Sutton Road to East Avenue.
• Resurfacing on Euclid Road between Roselle and Plum Grove roads.
• Resurfacing on Lake-Cook Road between Arlington Heights Road and Raupp Boulevard.
• Resurfacing on Nerge Road between Roselle and Rohlwing roads.
• Resurfacing on Quentin Road between Northwest Highway and Lake-Cook Road.
• Resurfacing on Roselle Road between Euclid and Baldwin roads, and Wise and Higgins roads.
• Resurfacing Route 83 between Buffalo Grove Road to Old Checker Road in Buffalo Grove.
• Repairing the Miner Street and Touhy Avenue bridges over the Des Plaines River in Des Plaines.
• Resurfacing Oakton Street Between River Road and Riverside Drive/Algonquin Road in Des Plaines.
DuPage/Will counties
• Resurfacing on Army Trail Road from Schmale Road to Route 53, and on Wehrli Road/College Road from 75th Street to Maple Avenue.
• Resurfacing on Eola Road from I-88 to Route 56.
• Resurfacing on Ferry Road from Eola Road to Route 59.
• Resurfacing on Jewell Road from County Farm Road to Gary Avenue.
• Resurfacing on Maple Avenue from Route 53 to Belmont Road.
• Resurfacing on Midwest Road/Summit Avenue from I-88 to Route 38.
• Resurfacing on River Road from Ferry Road to Warrenville Road.
• Resurfacing on Plainfield/Naperville Road north of 127th Street to 87th Street.
• Rebuilding and widening I-80 between Ridge Road in Minooka and Route 30 in Joliet.
Lake County
• Reconstructing, widening Aptakisic Road between Route 83 and Buffalo Grove Road.
• Roundabout construction on Darrell Road in the Wauconda area.
• Improvements at Miller Road and Route 12 in Lake Zurich.
• Winchester Road resurfacing between Route 83 and Route 21.
• Bridge construction at Stearns School Road, requiring closures.
• Reconstructing and widening the intersection of Route 176 and Nish Road.
• Reconstruction on Route 132 between Cleveland and Central avenues.
Kane County
• Building the Bliss/Main/Fabyan Roundabout Intersection Improvement west of Batavia.
• Work on the Dauberman Road extension from Route 30 to Granart Road near Sugar Grove.
• Installing ADA ramp improvements at 71 locations at intersections along Randall and Bowes roads and McLean Boulevard.
• Improvements to Montgomery Road at the Virgil Gilman Trail for a bicycle/pedestrian-friendly crossing in the Aurora area.
• Fabyan Parkway bridge embankment grading and drainage improvement under the bridge adjacent to the Fox River Trail.
• Culvert replacements on Harmony and Jericho roads.
• Widening and resurfacing on Countryside Avenue.
McHenry County*
• Rehabbing and improving the Johnsburg Road bridge over Dutch Creek in Johnsburg.
• Milling and resurfacing on Pyott Road in Lake in the Hills.
• Resurfacing Lakewood Road between Ackman and Algonquin roads.
• Resurfacing West Union Road between Route 20 and Water Tower Lane.
• Resurfacing South Union Road between Route 20 and West Union Road.
• Resurfacing North Union Road between Highbridge Road and Route 176.
* Final project approvals are pending.
Source: IDOT, county transportation departments.